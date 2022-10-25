NFL power rankings Week 8 roundup: Chiefs (mostly) hold steady

After they steamrolled the San Francisco 49ers 44-23 on Sunday, Week 8’s NFL power rankings largely kept the Kansas City Chiefs where they had been in Week 7 — except for a couple in which they edged up.

Here’s this week’s sampling:

(unchanged from 3)

You are never out of a game when Patrick Mahomes is your quarterback. Mahomes wiped out a double-digit deficit in a 44-23 pasting of the 49ers on Sunday, the latest example of no lead being safe against the Chiefs. From the NFL Media Research Department: Mahomes is 12-5 in games in which he trails by 10 or more points since 2019 (including playoffs). No other QB even has a winning record in those games. A big reason for this statistical anomaly: the team’s ability to hit on chunk plays. Kansas City has a league-best 22 receptions of 25 or more yards this season, up from 14 such catches over the same span a year ago. The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill away and got more explosive. Go figure.

— Dan Hanzus

ESPN: 3

(unchanged from 3)

The Chiefs are doing many good things on offense, but that’s nothing new. However, the defense is tied for sixth in the league in sacks with 19 — and that is new. The Chiefs had just 31 sacks all of last season. Chris Jones per usual is leading the team with five sacks, but Frank Clark had his best game of the season against the 49ers with 1.5 sacks. The Chiefs are also getting productive pass rushes from many of their defensive backs and linebackers, most notably cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and linebacker Nick Bolton.

— Adam Teicher

The Athletic: 3

(unchanged from 3)

All the Chiefs did in bouncing back from last week’s loss to the Bills was go into San Francisco against the No. 3 defense by DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) and put up one of the best offensive performances by any team this season. Excluding their final possession of running out the clock, the Chiefs scored 44 points on nine drives, good for 4.9 points per drive, the highest mark for any team in a game this season. Their EPA (expected points added) per drive (2.87) ranked third, behind only the Seahawks’ Week 4 win in Detroit and the Chiefs’ own performance against Arizona in Week 1. Mecole Hardman also ran his way into the No. 2 spot on an esoteric leaderboard. He rushed for 28 yards on two carries, both touchdowns. Among players in NFL history with a two-carry, two-touchdown game, that’s the second-most rushing yards behind only Brandon Bolden’s 60 for the Dolphins against the Patriots in 2018.

— Bo Wulf

(up from 4)

After losing to the Bills, they rolled the 49ers on the road to show just how good they can be. The offense is back in a big way.

— Pete Prisco

(unchanged from 3)

Eight different receivers caught a pass for the Chiefs on Sunday, including three with 98 yards or more. When Patrick Mahomes is rolling, the Chiefs' offense is a joy to watch. Kansas City absolutely embarrassed a good 49ers defense.

— Frank Schwab

The Sporting News: 3

(unchanged from 3)

The Chiefs rebounded from that close-game frustration against the Bills by ripping the 49ers with relentless creative offense around Patrick Mahomes and a defense that keeps making big plays in critical situations. Going far on the road and doing that to a NFC title contender was impressive in every which way.

— Vinnie Iyer

USA Today: 3

(unchanged from 3)

How’s the Tyreek Hill replacement committee going? Sunday was the first time QB Patrick Mahomes has ever had a pair of 100-yard receivers (JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling) when neither was Hill or tight end Travis Kelce.

— Nate Davis

Mile High Report: 2

(up from 3)

Eight spots in the Top 10 saw movement, with only the Bills and Vikings staying where they are. As long as Buffalo stays close to the level they’re at, it seems like it will be an all-year battle between the Eagles and the Chiefs for second place.

— Tim Lynch