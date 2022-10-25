Titans signing Chris Conley from Chiefs’ practice squad — plus another roster move

The return of once former (and now again-former) Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley ended up short-lived. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley from the Chiefs’ practice squad.

#Titans are signing veteran WR Chris Conley off the #Chiefs practice squad, source says. Conley started the season with the #Texans. Now on to his third AFC team since Week 1. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 25, 2022

Conley rejoined the Chiefs on their practice squad in early October, marking his first time with the team since 2018.

Since leaving the team before the 2019 season, Conley spent two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and two more with the Houston Texans. He was released from the Texans’ practice squad on Wednesday. While with Kansas City from 2015 through 2018, Conley had 104 receptions for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns. In his final season with the Chiefs (with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball), he started 13 games, notching 32 catches for 334 yards and five touchdowns. Conley’s most productive NFL season was his first with the Jaguars in 2019, when he started 14 games, collecting 47 receptions for 775 yards and five scores.

The Titans signing Conley off the Chiefs’ practice squad means he will need to remain on the roster for three games, which will include Kansas City’s Sunday Night Football matchup with the Titans in Week 9, the first game following its bye week.

The 29-year-old has now been a member of three teams this season, beginning his year with the Houston Texans before joining the Chiefs and now the Titans. The Titans released former Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad on October 17.

In other Chiefs practice-squad news, friend-of-the-site Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reported on Monday that Kansas City is granting wide receiver Daurice Fountain his release from the practice squad.

Chiefs have granted WR Daurice Fountain his release from the practice squad, per source. He has interest from several teams looking for veteran help at receiver at midseason. Has been a great locker room presence in KC. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) October 24, 2022

Given that news, the Chiefs now have three receivers on their practice squad: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Marcus Kemp and Cornell Powell.