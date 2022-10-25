Former Chiefs linebacker and coach Walt Corey has died

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker (and coach) Walt Coey died on Monday at the age of 84.

“My family and I are saddened by the news of Walt Corey’s passing,” Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. “An original Dallas Texan who joined the club in 1960, Walt was part of the formative years of the franchise. After his seven-year playing career, he went on to spend an additional 12 years coaching for the Chiefs. He remained invested in the Kansas City community as an Ambassador once he left the sideline and will be remembered for his determination and humility. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Corey played through the 1966 season, collecting four interceptions and five sacks over 69 games — including 39 starts. He was named to the AFL All-Star game in 1963.

He returned to the Chiefs as the team’s linebackers coach in 1972, beginning a 26-year NFL coaching career. Along with the dozen years he spent as an assistant coach in Kansas City, he also spent three seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Browns during the 1970s — and then in 1987, joined his former Chiefs boss Marv Levy as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Buffalo Bills.

Corey remained there through 1994 — a period that included not only the Bills’ four consecutive Super Bowl appearances but also their defeat of the Chiefs in 1993’s AFC Championship.