Arrowheadlines: RG3 claims the Chiefs offense is better without Tyreek Hill

Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense | Larry Brown Sports

The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill. “Patrick Mahomes has proven that he doesn’t need Tyreek to play at an elite level,” Griffin said. “And now, their offense is better without Tyreek Hill.” Booger McFarland disagreed and said you don’t get better without Hill. But Griffin repeated his claim. “This offense is better without Tyreek,” Griffin said.

Daurice Fountain to be granted release from practice squad

Chiefs have granted WR Daurice Fountain his release from the practice squad, per source. He has interest from several teams looking for veteran help at receiver at midseason. Has been a great locker room presence in KC. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) October 24, 2022

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7 | The Ringer

Winner: Patrick Mahomes vs. the League’s Best Defense There was no situation in which the Chiefs were stoppable. Kansas City only punted once, and that was after Chad Henne entered the game in the fourth quarter. (Hold up, the Chiefs’ backup is still Chad Henne? In 2022? What is it with Michigan QBs from 20 years ago staying in the NFL forever?) When the Chiefs faced a third-and-11, Mahomes threw a 57-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. When they faced a third-and-20, the Niners couldn’t stop a screen.

The First Read, Week 8: Quinnen Williams ready to push Jets to new heights; Packers on the brink | NFL.com

MVP WATCH 2 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · QB Weeks in Top 5: 7 Next game: vs. Titans | Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9)

NFL Week 7 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game | ESPN

What’s wrong with the 49ers’ defense? The Niners’ defense has come crashing back to Earth. That was to be expected as the opponents got better and injuries piled up, but Sunday was a rude awakening. The Niners had Kansas City in third-and-20 and third-and-12 in the second half with a chance to get off the field. They gave up a combined 91 yards on those two plays. Injuries aside, there’s enough talent here to prevent those types of things from happening. — Nick Wagoner

3 Takeaways from Chiefs’ Week 7 Win vs. 49ers | Bleacher Report

It Was Important to Re-establish Momentum Before the Bye If the Chiefs had lost on Sunday, they would have been 4-3 and entering their bye week on a two-game losing streak. They lost 24-20 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, so it would have been disappointing for them to fall again in Week 7. That’s why it was so important for Kansas City to put together the type of all-around performance it had against San Francisco. Now, the Chiefs are 5-2 and get an opportunity to take a week to prepare before facing one of the AFC’s other top teams: the Tennessee Titans (4-2). Kansas City has looked impressive early in the year, and it may not have even reached its full potential quite yet. “We’re going to continue to get better and better,” Mahomes said, per Taylor. So the Chiefs appear to be well on their way to another successful season that will likely result in another trip to the playoffs and a potential deep postseason run. There’s also a good chance that they’ll come out of the bye and pick up right where they left off this week.

Former Kansas City Chiefs player, coach Walt Corey dies at 84 | 41 KSHB

Walt Corey, who played and coached for the Kansas City Chiefs, died at age 84, the team announced Monday night. Corey joined the Dallas Texans as an undrafted free agent linebacker in 1960. He played for the Texans/Chiefs through the 1966 season. He started and played in every Chiefs game in 1963 and 1964. After his playing career, Corey worked as a coach in the NFL for 28 years. He was the Chiefs linebackers coach from 1971 to 1974, coached the team’s defensive line for 6 years in the 1980’s, along with two years as the Chiefs defensive backs coach Corey rose to the Chiefs defensive coordinator’s job in 1986, before taking over as the Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator in 1987.

Jets agree to trade for Jaguars RB James Robinson, sources say | ESPN

The Jets will send a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick to the Jaguars, which becomes a fifth-rounder if Robinson rushes for 600 yards this season, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He already has 340 yards. After losing standout rookie Breece Hall to a season-ending knee injury on Sunday, and with the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaching, Jets general manager Joe Douglas scoured the market for a replacement. Robinson, one of the league’s top success stories only two years ago, lost his starting job recently and became expendable.

Patriots vs. Bears score: Justin Fields spoils Bailey Zappe’s return to lineup as Chicago rolls to ‘MNF’ upset | CBS Sports

Why the Patriots lost Outside of Zappe’s first two drives in relief of Jones, who kept standing, helmeted, on the sidelines as if he were awaiting a momentary call to re-enter the matchup, they could not move the ball with any rhythm, nor could they stop the Bears’ three-headed ground game. The QB switch initially looked genius, with the rookie Zappe slinging it downfield with confidence and DeVante Parker making plays for the young signal-caller. But three-and-outs doomed the unit afterward, and by the end, Zappe’s command from the pocket had all but vanished; his errant picks erased any chance of a potential comeback. It didn’t help that the line couldn’t pave the way for any serious momentum from either Stevenson or Harris throughout the night. Defensively, the Pats’ uninspiring night was perhaps even more surprising. Despite more flash from Matthew Judon (2.5 sacks) off the edge, they had no answers for keeping Fields contained once the QB broke outside the pocket. And their tackling left a bit to be desired in the red zone, where Montgomery and Herbert powered their way forward.

Seahawks’ Pete Carroll: WR DK Metcalf won’t need knee surgery | ESPN

Carroll told Seattle Sports 710-AM that the Seahawks received “a really good report” from the scan Metcalf got early Monday. Carroll said the report showed that Metcalf “hurt his patellar some” and that it may be related to an old injury. He said Metcalf is determined to practice Wednesday, though Carroll was skeptical that he will. “I was just with him in the training room and he’s really positive about it. I don’t know what that means in terms of coming back and how soon and all of that, but his attitude is exactly where you would want it to be. ... Anyway, so I told him to be hard-head about it and I’ll try to help him not hurt himself as we go through the process,” Carroll said.

10 things overheard during the Chiefs-49ers game

“What... more... does... McKinnon... need... to... do?!” “San Francisco is the most overcrowded place in America… except for Levi’s Stadium when the 49ers are losing.” “We not only have a bye this week, but then we’ll get two additional byes when we play the Broncos!” “I feel so bad for the people of England. Their economy is in free fall, they have no Prime Minister — and next week they’re being subjected to a Broncos-Jaguars game.”

5 things we learned in the Super Bowl LIV rematch between Chiefs and 49ers

4. Skyy Moore isn’t ready This isn’t just because Moore fumbled another punt. It’s the thought process that went into attempting to field a punt that he had no business trying to catch. He clearly misread the distance on the kick — and was struggling with the spin that 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky put on the ball. Moore has to be able to quickly decide whether to catch the ball or let it go. Wth Mahomes under center, it’s better to be backed up inside the 10-yard line than give the opponent the ball in the red zone. Fans have been clamoring for Moore to be more involved in this offense — but until Reid can trust his decision-making process, I don’t see it happening. Moore still has an opportunity to carve out a larger role for himself, but he can’t have any more negative plays like this. If he continues to turn the ball over, 2022 may turn into a redshirt year for him.

Patrick Mahomes: 32 completions gaining 20+ yards



7 more than any other QB pic.twitter.com/VnkA5EQADq — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 24, 2022

