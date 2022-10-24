10 things overheard during the Chiefs-49ers game

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs handed the San Francisco 49ers a 44-23 home loss. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.
- “Christian McCaffrey only had a chance to briefly glance at the playbook. So he’s about as prepared as Kyler Murray usually is.”
- “McCaffrey said seeing Alcatraz really reminded him of his time with the Panthers.”
- “Am I going crazy? Skyy Moore put ‘experienced punt returner’ on his resume, didn’t he?”
- “With my life on the line, if I had to pick a quarterback to give up a safety, I’m going with Jimmy Garoppolo.”
- “Is it me or are the National Tight End Day decorations going up earlier every year?”
- “What... more... does... McKinnon... need... to... do?!”
- “San Francisco is the most overcrowded place in America… except for Levi’s Stadium when the 49ers are losing.”
- “We not only have a bye this week, but then we’ll get two additional byes when we play the Broncos!”
- “I feel so bad for the people of England. Their economy is in free fall, they have no Prime Minister — and next week they’re being subjected to a Broncos-Jaguars game.”
- “Chiefs win, Yankees eliminated, Brady humiliated? National Tight End Day truly is the most magical day of the year!”
Loading comments...