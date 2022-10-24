 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

10 things overheard during the Chiefs-49ers game

You had to listen very carefully, but interesting things were said as Kansas City defeated San Francisco.

By Tom.Ruprecht
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs handed the San Francisco 49ers a 44-23 home loss. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.

  1. “Christian McCaffrey only had a chance to briefly glance at the playbook. So he’s about as prepared as Kyler Murray usually is.”
  2. “McCaffrey said seeing Alcatraz really reminded him of his time with the Panthers.”
  3. “Am I going crazy? Skyy Moore put ‘experienced punt returner’ on his resume, didn’t he?”
  4. “With my life on the line, if I had to pick a quarterback to give up a safety, I’m going with Jimmy Garoppolo.”
  5. “Is it me or are the National Tight End Day decorations going up earlier every year?”
  6. “What... more... does... McKinnon... need... to... do?!”
  7. “San Francisco is the most overcrowded place in America… except for Levi’s Stadium when the 49ers are losing.”
  8. “We not only have a bye this week, but then we’ll get two additional byes when we play the Broncos!”
  9. “I feel so bad for the people of England. Their economy is in free fall, they have no Prime Minister — and next week they’re being subjected to a Broncos-Jaguars game.”
  10. “Chiefs win, Yankees eliminated, Brady humiliated? National Tight End Day truly is the most magical day of the year!”

