AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion

Week 7 concludes with the Bears and Patriots in primetime.

By SB Nation Staff
New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Week 7 of the NFL season concludes with the Chicago Bears (2-4) on the road against the New England Patriots (3-3) on Monday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Patriots are favored by eight points.

The Patriots’ biggest question is at quarterback. Nominal starter Mac Jones is questionable for the game as he comes back from a high-ankle sprain. If he’s ready to play, he could get the start. If not, it will mean the third start for rookie Bailey Zappe, who is 2-0 in relief. Even if Jones ends up on the field, questions about whether he should keep playing could rise to the forefront.

Meanwhile, Chicago continues to struggle with Justin Fields at quarterback. Now near the bottom of the league in scoring, the Bears are searching for offensive answers — but for now, their defense is keeping them alive.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 58-46-2

Poll

Which team wins Bears (2-4) at Patriots (3-3)?

view results
  • 17%
    Bears
    (27 votes)
  • 82%
    Patriots
    (130 votes)
157 votes total Vote Now

