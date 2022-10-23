Opening AFC West point spreads as the Chiefs take their Week 8 bye

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 44-23. They’ll now take a 5-2 record into their Week 8 bye before facing the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 6.

So let’s take a look at the opening odds for the rest of the AFC West’s teams.

While the Chiefs were defeating the 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks were in southern California, dispatching the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 37-23. The Chargers will now take a 4-3 record into their Week 8 bye. When they return, they’ll go on the road to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

The New York Jets spent late Sunday afternoon in the Rockies, handing the Denver Broncos a 16-9 loss that dropped to 2-5 on the season. Next Sunday morning, the Broncos will host the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jaguars have opened as a four-point favorite.

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Houston Texans late on Sunday afternoon, emerging with a 38-20 victory that improved their record to 2-4. They’ll go on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. DraftKings has the Raiders opening as 2.5-point favorites in New Orleans.