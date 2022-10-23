 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: All 4 Chiefs touchdowns against the 49ers

By Pete Sweeney
The Kansas City Chiefs are doing damage against the league’s No. 2 scoring defense. Let’s go to the touchdowns:

Mecole Hardman starts the scoring...

... and he continues it.

CEH hits the hole hard

Justin Watson in the back left of the end zone

