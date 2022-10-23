Filed under: WATCH: Jimmy G throws end-zone interception to Joshua Williams By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Oct 23, 2022, 4:45pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Jimmy G throws end-zone interception to Joshua Williams Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email NEVER PANIC (unless you’re Jimmy G) pic.twitter.com/HNZ0wDILcs— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 23, 2022 The Chiefs’ two interceptions on the year have come from rookies: Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...