Chiefs-49ers inactives: Joe Thuney, 49ers’ Hufanga and Ward will play on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. As expected, cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) will not dress for the game. Neither will defensive end Mike Danna (calf). But left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) will start.

Fenton had already been declared out in Friday’s final injury report. Both Danna and Thuney had been listed as questionable for the contest.

On Saturday, the Chiefs activated linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to the roster. He has missed the four games while serving an NFL suspension. He will play in San Francisco.

But even though he has been participating in practice during the last two weeks, Kansas City did not activate cornerback Trent McDuffie from its Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list. His next opportunity to play will be after the Chiefs’ upcoming bye week, when the team will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

Also on Saturday, Kansas City elevated practice squad cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and wide receiver Marcus Kemp to the active roster. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Both are active for the matchup.

The 49ers have also released their list of inactives. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) will miss the game. But cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (concussion) will play.

Armstead was listed as out on Friday. Both Ward and Hufanga had been declared questionable for Sunday.

The 49ers elevated defensive back Dontae Johnson from the practice squad to the roster for this game — but he will be inactive against the Chiefs. But will running back Christian McCaffrey — whom San Francisco acquired through a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday — will play in the game.