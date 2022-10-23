Chiefs vs. 49ers: How to watch Week 7 matchup

The Game
For Week 7 of the NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to northern California to face the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.
For the second time this season, the Chiefs are going on the road to play a team they last met in the league championship. In Week 4, Kansas City avenged its embarrassing 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV with a 41-31 victory. But this time, the revenge factor is with the home team, since the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV to win their first NFL championship in 50 years.
The teams continue to be led by the same quarterbacks. Now in his fifth season as the team’s starter, Patrick Mahomes is getting back on track after a disappointing 2021 season. He leads the league in touchdown passes and has a passer rating of 104.9, which ranks fourth in the league.
As the season began in San Francisco, however, it wasn’t clear that 31-year-old quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would even be on the team in 2022. In April, the 49ers used the third overall pick of the NFL Draft to select Marshall signal-caller Trey Lance, who then won San Francisco’s starting job. But in Week 2, Lance was lost for the season when he fractured his ankle during the team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Garoppolo has been back under center ever since.
Both teams come into this game on the heels of disappointing losses. In Week 6, Kansas City’s 24-20 home loss to the Buffalo Bills dropped the team’s record to 4-2. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s fell to 3-3 with a 28-14 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
This will be only the 14th regular-season contest between these two clubs, which never met until after the AFL and NFL merged in 1970. The 49ers lead the series 7-6 — and have won five straight on their home field. Kansas City hasn’t defeated San Francisco at home since December 6, 1971, when Len Dawson’s Chiefs defeated John Brodie’s 49ers 26-17.
That game was one week before Kansas City head coach Andy Reid — then a hulking 13-year-old — famously appeared on television during a Punt, Pass and Kick competition at halftime of a Monday Night Football game between Washington and the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was born eight years and one day after Reid’s PPK pass went “a little offline.”
Nuts and bolts
- Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 23, 2022
- Weather forecast: Sunny and 68, winds NW at 15 mph
- Matchup history: 7-6 49ers (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -1, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Alex Kemp (55), umpire Mike Morton (89), down judge Danny Short (113), line judge Jeff Bergman (32), field judge John Jenkins (117), side judge Dale Shaw (104), back judge Scott Helverson (93), replay official Mike Chase and replay assistant Jamie Alfieri-Tuss.
- Television broadcast: with Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen and Erin Andrews on WDAF (FOX/4-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, KTVU (FOX/2-San Francisco) and Fox affiliates nationwide — see coverage map
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- 49ers radio broadcast: with Greg Papa and Tim Ryan on KNBR (680 AM-San Francisco) and KSAN (107.7 FM-San Francisco) and 49ers Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 385
- Enemy SB Nation site: Niners Nation
2022 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Sep 11
|@Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
|Won
44-21
|Wk
2
|Thu
Sep 15
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-24
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 25
|@Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis
|Lost
20-17
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 2
|@Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
Tampa
|Won
41-31
|Wk
5
|Mon
Oct 10
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
30-29
|Wk
6
|Sun
Oct 16
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
24-20
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 23
|@49ers
|Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
|FOX
3:25 pm
|Wk
8
|Bye
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 6
|Titans
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
10
|Sun
Nov 13
|Jaguars
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
11
|Sun
Nov 20
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 27
|Rams
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
3:25 pm
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 4
|@Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 11
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
15
|Sun
Dec 18
|@Texans
|NRG Stadium
Houston
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
16
|Sat
Dec 24
|Seahawks
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
12:00 pm
|Wk
17
|Sun
Jan 1
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
18
|Sat
Jan 7
or
Sun
Jan 8
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|TBA
TBA
