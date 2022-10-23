 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. 49ers: How to watch Week 7 matchup

Everything you need to know to watch the Chiefs take on the 49ers in Week 7.

By John Dixon
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Game

For Week 7 of the NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to northern California to face the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.

For the second time this season, the Chiefs are going on the road to play a team they last met in the league championship. In Week 4, Kansas City avenged its embarrassing 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV with a 41-31 victory. But this time, the revenge factor is with the home team, since the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV to win their first NFL championship in 50 years.

SB Nation’s Reacts tool monitors what NFL fans all over the country think about their favorite teams. You can join the chorus of voices who weigh in on the Chiefs every week by signing up here. All it takes is an email address and a few minutes of your time each week.

The teams continue to be led by the same quarterbacks. Now in his fifth season as the team’s starter, Patrick Mahomes is getting back on track after a disappointing 2021 season. He leads the league in touchdown passes and has a passer rating of 104.9, which ranks fourth in the league.

As the season began in San Francisco, however, it wasn’t clear that 31-year-old quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would even be on the team in 2022. In April, the 49ers used the third overall pick of the NFL Draft to select Marshall signal-caller Trey Lance, who then won San Francisco’s starting job. But in Week 2, Lance was lost for the season when he fractured his ankle during the team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Garoppolo has been back under center ever since.

Both teams come into this game on the heels of disappointing losses. In Week 6, Kansas City’s 24-20 home loss to the Buffalo Bills dropped the team’s record to 4-2. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s fell to 3-3 with a 28-14 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

This will be only the 14th regular-season contest between these two clubs, which never met until after the AFL and NFL merged in 1970. The 49ers lead the series 7-6 — and have won five straight on their home field. Kansas City hasn’t defeated San Francisco at home since December 6, 1971, when Len Dawson’s Chiefs defeated John Brodie’s 49ers 26-17.

That game was one week before Kansas City head coach Andy Reid — then a hulking 13-year-old — famously appeared on television during a Punt, Pass and Kick competition at halftime of a Monday Night Football game between Washington and the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was born eight years and one day after Reid’s PPK pass went “a little offline.”

Nuts and bolts

  • Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
  • Playing surface: Natural grass
  • Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 23, 2022
  • Weather forecast: Sunny and 68, winds NW at 15 mph
  • Matchup history: 7-6 49ers (regular season)
  • Odds: Chiefs -1, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Officials: Referee Alex Kemp (55), umpire Mike Morton (89), down judge Danny Short (113), line judge Jeff Bergman (32), field judge John Jenkins (117), side judge Dale Shaw (104), back judge Scott Helverson (93), replay official Mike Chase and replay assistant Jamie Alfieri-Tuss.

2022 Schedule

Wk
1		 Sun
Sep 11		 @Cardinals State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ		 Won
44-21
Wk
2		 Thu
Sep 15		 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
27-24
Wk
3		 Sun
Sep 25		 @Colts Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis		 Lost
20-17
Wk
4		 Sun
Oct 2		 @Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium
Tampa		 Won
41-31
Wk
5		 Mon
Oct 10		 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
30-29
Wk
6		 Sun
Oct 16		 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Lost
24-20
Wk
7		 Sun
Oct 23		 @49ers Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA		 FOX
3:25 pm
Wk
8		 Bye - - -
Wk
9		 Sun
Nov 6		 Titans GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 NBC
7:20 pm
Wk
10		 Sun
Nov 13		 Jaguars GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
11		 Sun
Nov 20		 @Chargers SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles		 CBS
3:25 pm
Wk
12		 Sun
Nov 27		 Rams GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
3:25 pm
Wk
13		 Sun
Dec 4		 @Bengals Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati		 CBS
3:25 pm
Wk
14		 Sun
Dec 11		 @Broncos Empower Field
Denver		 NBC
7:20 pm
Wk
15		 Sun
Dec 18		 @Texans NRG Stadium
Houston		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
16		 Sat
Dec 24		 Seahawks GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
12:00 pm
Wk
17		 Sun
Jan 1		 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
12:00 pm
Wk
18		 Sat
Jan 7
or
Sun
Jan 8		 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas		 TBA
TBA

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride