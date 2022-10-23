Chiefs vs. 49ers: How to watch Week 7 matchup

The Game

For Week 7 of the NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to northern California to face the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.

For the second time this season, the Chiefs are going on the road to play a team they last met in the league championship. In Week 4, Kansas City avenged its embarrassing 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV with a 41-31 victory. But this time, the revenge factor is with the home team, since the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV to win their first NFL championship in 50 years.

The teams continue to be led by the same quarterbacks. Now in his fifth season as the team’s starter, Patrick Mahomes is getting back on track after a disappointing 2021 season. He leads the league in touchdown passes and has a passer rating of 104.9, which ranks fourth in the league.

As the season began in San Francisco, however, it wasn’t clear that 31-year-old quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would even be on the team in 2022. In April, the 49ers used the third overall pick of the NFL Draft to select Marshall signal-caller Trey Lance, who then won San Francisco’s starting job. But in Week 2, Lance was lost for the season when he fractured his ankle during the team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Garoppolo has been back under center ever since.

Both teams come into this game on the heels of disappointing losses. In Week 6, Kansas City’s 24-20 home loss to the Buffalo Bills dropped the team’s record to 4-2. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s fell to 3-3 with a 28-14 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

This will be only the 14th regular-season contest between these two clubs, which never met until after the AFL and NFL merged in 1970. The 49ers lead the series 7-6 — and have won five straight on their home field. Kansas City hasn’t defeated San Francisco at home since December 6, 1971, when Len Dawson’s Chiefs defeated John Brodie’s 49ers 26-17.

That game was one week before Kansas City head coach Andy Reid — then a hulking 13-year-old — famously appeared on television during a Punt, Pass and Kick competition at halftime of a Monday Night Football game between Washington and the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was born eight years and one day after Reid’s PPK pass went “a little offline.”

Nuts and bolts

Location : Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California Playing surface: Natural grass

Natural grass Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 23, 2022

3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 23, 2022 Weather forecast: Sunny and 68, winds NW at 15 mph

Sunny and 68, winds NW at 15 mph Matchup history: 7-6 49ers (regular season)

7-6 49ers (regular season) Odds : Chiefs -1, per DraftKings Sportsbook

: Chiefs -1, per DraftKings Sportsbook Officials: Referee Alex Kemp (55), umpire Mike Morton (89), down judge Danny Short (113), line judge Jeff Bergman (32), field judge John Jenkins (117), side judge Dale Shaw (104), back judge Scott Helverson (93), replay official Mike Chase and replay assistant Jamie Alfieri-Tuss.