Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs should be buyers this trade deadline

Buyers/sellers at 2022 NFL trade deadline: Should Packers target WR? Will Broncos unload veterans? | NFL.com

Buyers Kansas City Chiefs The recent restructuring of Travis Kelce’s contract spurred questions about whether K.C. is positioning itself to make a move. The Chiefs needed salary cap room to operate the rest of the way, but that won’t slow the speculation that Kansas City could add a playmaker to its roster. Rumors swirl around free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. GM Brett Veach isn’t shy about making a move to upgrade his roster ahead of the deadline, as he did last year by acquiring Melvin Ingram from Pittsburgh.

49ers/Chiefs predictions staff predictions: Who wins and why? | Niners Nation (San Francisco 49ers SB Nation site)

Kyle’s pick: 49ers 27, Chiefs 23 The 49ers have yet to face a quarterback that truly scares you. Geno Smith has been unreal, but he wasn’t who he was now back in Week 2. To be fair, there is nobody in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes. But when you think about what gives the 49ers problems — speed at wide receiver, physical running teams, mobile QBs — neither of those are on the Chiefs roster. And don’t get me wrong, Mahomes can extend plays, but this doesn’t feel like a game where he picks up yards on the ground. My answer hasn’t changed from Wednesday. The 49ers have the blueprint to beat Kansas City. I don’t see how KC and their defense slow down the Niners. You don’t have to worry about an edge rusher or a star in the secondary. This game will come down to the superstars. Mahomes and Kelce are the best at what they do, but the Niners have more stars on their side of the ball, and I don’t envision this team turning the ball over three times again. Plus, DeMeco Ryans is the best coach in the stadium. Advantage, home team.

Andy Reid downplays reported Chiefs interest in free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. | Kansas City Star

Multiple reports in recent days have suggested the Chiefs are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. On Friday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid would neither confirm nor deny those reports. “I can’t get into all that,” Reid said. “I mean, he’s a heck of a football player. That I can tell you.” Reports first surfaced Wednesday regarding the Chiefs’ supposed interest, with one such report categorizing the Chiefs as “a strong contender” for Beckham’s services. Beckham would be an intriguing option in the Chiefs’ offense alongside current receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, rookie Skyy Moore and Justin Watson. When healthy, the three-time Pro Bowler is considered one of the NFL’s dynamic playmakers. He entered the league in 2014 as a first-round pick with the New York Giants and recorded his fifth 1,000-yard season in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns.

Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s TD celebration was inspired by a soccer star | Kansas City Star

In front of Smith-Schuster was nothing but the end zone, and he scored his first touchdown with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. After crossing the goal line, Smith-Schuster trotted to the back of the end zone and dropped the ball. Smith-Schuster then sat down in a Zen pose as CBS Sports’ Tony Romo said: “Smith-Schuster getting a little yoga session” as teammates joined him. The inspiration for that Smith-Schuster celebration came from across the pond. Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland does that same move after scoring a goal for his country or his club team, Manchester City. “Took some inspiration from one of the greatest to do it @ErlingHaaland,” Smith-Schuster wrote.

Took some inspiration from one of the greatest to do it ‍♂️ @ErlingHaaland pic.twitter.com/6tBi7ZNuKI — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 20, 2022

Thanks to our very Bryan for the reminder about next offseason

Friday morning reminder that the #Chiefs will have 12 draft picks (for now) and nearly $50m in cap space to start this offseason. Cap space can be close to $80m if they want to break the Mahomes piggy bank.



Strike now, AFC

— Bryan Stewart (@BryanStewart_) October 21, 2022

Around the NFL

49ers GM: Belief in roster led us to take ‘swing’ at Christian McCaffrey | ESPN

And while the Niners remain well aware that they’re just 3-3 at a similar stage, the message Shanahan and general manager John Lynch sent to the team Friday was the same. “The way him and John looked at is that they have so much confidence in what this team can do and that this team is ready to win now that they want to go all-in,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “It wasn’t that we necessarily had to have someone at that position, it was just, ‘We feel like we can do some really special things, so why not add that weapon to what we feel like we’ve already got?’”

Optimistic Raiders poised for potential midseason run with ‘best football’ in front of them | NFL.com

4) The schedule Three of four losses have been to teams that either lead or are tied for first place in their respective divisions. Now the Raiders get to face what, on paper, appears to be a kinder, gentler stretch of the season, with only one of their next six games against a team with a winning record. In order, they play Houston (1-3-1), at New Orleans (2-5), at Jacksonville (2-4), Indianapolis (3-2-1), at Denver (2-4), and at Seattle (3-3). If ever the Raiders were going to go on a run, this is it. These are winnable games that must be won if December is going to matter. They are also critical when it comes to keeping players from going numb to the messaging. “The messaging is, we’re going to continue to get better,” McDaniels said. “Our best football is in front of us.”

Report: Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; Out 4-6 Weeks | Bleacher Report

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss 4-6 weeks. The 23-year-old has already seen injuries become the major storyline of his career. After a promising rookie season in 2020 that saw him rush for 805 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 18 receptions for 120 yards, he missed the entirety of the 2021 campaign with a torn ACL. His recovery from that injury also cost him Baltimore’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets, despite Dobbins being adamant in July he would be ready for the start of the regular season.

Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1. https://t.co/gH2TqCFLM4 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) July 18, 2022

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs comment on readying for surprise X-factor in Christian McCaffrey

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid believes the defense will see McCaffrey, and he expects defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s unit to be ready for it. Reid noted that this situation is different from a player who signed mid-year after being out. McCaffrey played in the first six games of the season for the Carolina Panthers. “We know he’s a talented guy, and I’m sure they’ll work him in,” said Reid in his final presser of the week Friday. “We’re expecting that, but you prepare for what he does well, and Kyle will use him in what he does well, I’m sure.” Speaking to reporters in the locker room, rookie defensive end George Karlaftis said he’s just another piece to the puzzle in an already-tricky 49ers offense to defend. “They’re very versatile,” said Karlaftis. “They have guys that can do everything. Deebo [Samuel] plays running back. He plays receiver. Their tight end (George Kittle) can do it all. They got a fullback (Kyle Juszczyk) that can be a running back, who could be a tight end, so they’re very versatile in what they do... [McCaffrey] just brings another element to their offense... He got traded [Thursday night], so I don’t know how much he’ll be playing, but I think we’ll be ready for it.”

A tweet to make you think

We all want to see Skyy Moore get more opportunities–but the immediate answer to the big play problem is getting Mecole Hardman more involved on a weekly basis. #ShowAndBK@RealRonTheShow | @BKSportsTalk | @StephenSerda pic.twitter.com/AIeI5ptDen — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 21, 2022

