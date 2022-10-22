Let’s Argue: Wide receiver is the biggest need

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a returning weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Chiefs need a wide receiver

WR is the biggest need, on the team — Chiefly Bacon (@ChieflyBacon) October 20, 2022

It’s that time of year.

Over the past couple of years, I’ve noticed the NFL trade deadline has become more and more like the NBA. It’s still not quite there, but it’s easy to see how players are mirroring the player movement model.

Having said that, there’s been plenty of speculation surrounding free agent Odell Beckham Jr. and where he may end up. The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be one of the teams on his list. Also, Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore’s name is being floated around.

Do the Chiefs need to upgrade at receiver?

They don’t need to, but any opportunity you have to provide Patrick Mahomes with more weapons, you do it. Now, this is far away from the biggest need on the team.

But believe it or not, the Chiefs are the number one scoring offense in all of football (29.8 PPG).

Mecole Hardman has not stepped up

Not unpopular probably but Mecole Hardman isn’t cutting it anymore. Hasn’t stepped up this year at all. — Andrew Willis (@PlayGloria2019) October 19, 2022

This isn’t unpopular at all.

After six games, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman only has 15 catches for 186 yards with two touchdowns. Once Tyreek Hill was traded, everyone assumed Hardman would somewhat fill that role considering he’s the fastest guy in the room.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t panned out that way.

Far too often, we’re still seeing Mahomes and Hardman, not on the same page. With Hardman being in his fourth year, it’s incredibly disappointing, to say the least.

I think I speak for most Chiefs fans when I say it’s time to unlock Skyy Moore.

The Chiefs need to run the ball more

Not sticking with the run game hurts the Chiefs offense. And helps opposing defenses. — ChiefNB (@ChiefNB1) October 18, 2022

Thank you!

This is a never-ending conversation when it comes to Andy Reid.

Yes, we get it — you have Mahomes and Kelce at your disposal.

However, with the struggles of Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie, it would be ideal to establish a running game so you aren’t in obvious passing situations on third down. That was the case too often last week and when you’re going against someone like Bills edge rusher Von Miller, that’s a recipe for disaster.

Pacheco isn’t that good

Pacheco isn't the answer either — Christopher Moltisanti (@AbstractBravo) October 20, 2022

I can’t agree with this take at all.

Just based on yards per carry, Isiah Pacheco leads all Chiefs running backs at 4.8. At this point, it’s just about opportunity.

Every time Pacheco gets a chance, he jumps out on the screen. His style of running is the polar opposite of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon.

Pacheco runs violently with tons of acceleration. It’s very rare he doesn’t get positive yards. Just stay patient — and that’s to Pacheco, and this take.