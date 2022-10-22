Chiefs-49ers: The best DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown picks

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday. What lineup should you use for this game in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown?

These are two great defenses playing each other. I never thought I would say this with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback — but with this team, the offense is the issue. The Chiefs badly need an offensive tackle.

This will be a defensive game. I believe that the 49ers will have the better offense, but that the Chiefs will pull away with a very close victory.

Let’s take a look at the lineup I’ve put together for this matchup.

Showdown Lineup Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

(1.5x points) Jeff Wilson Jr. $10,800 11.3 Flex Deebo Samuel $10,600 15.9 Flex Travis Kelce $11,200 22.8 Flex Brandon Aiyuk $8,400 12.6 Flex Chiefs D/ST $4,200 4.8 Flex 49ers D/ST $3,200 10.5

Captain Pick

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

In fantasy, the Chiefs’ defense ranks 28th against the run. So the 49ers’ No. 1 back should be heavily considered as a captain pick. Though he only averages 4.9 yards per carry, he does have breakaway runs. In each of San Francisco’s three wins, Wilson has had a run of 18 or more yards. And against the Chiefs, I expect one or more of those runs.

Flex Picks

WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo is different. He does ridiculous things. During the Niners’ game against the Rams, he had a 57-yard touchdown where he shook off three defenders. Against young cornerbacks, I believe he will have a good game.

TE Travis Kelce

It’s Kelce, man. Right now, he’s the only thing holding the Kansas City offense together. With the time that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is given in the pocket, he’s the only one who is able to get open. He’ll have another good game.

WR Brandon Aiyuk

A very close No. 2 to Deebo Samuel, Aiyuk is also a very good wideout. Don’t lose track of him in the Samuels’ shadow. If the Chiefs can find a way to lock up Samuel, he could also have a huge game.

Chiefs D/ST

While the defense hasn’t played very well in fantasy, I believe that when the unit is playing the 25th-ranked team against fantasy defenses, it could have a decent game. If Trent Williams doesn’t play, the defensive line could be set to have a big game.

49ers D/ST

This is where things get muddy for the Chiefs. Talanoa Hufanga, Nick Bosa, Charvarius Ward and Arik Armstead are very big threats to Kansas City’s offense this week. Unless things start to click on the Chiefs’ offensive line, things could get very messy — very quickly.

The 49ers are a threat to the Chiefs. Just because they lost to the Atlanta Falcons does not make them a pushover. They’re a genuine threat in the NFC — and unless Kansas City get its act together on offense, the team could be looking at 4-3 record.

