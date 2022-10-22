Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Arizona Cardinals defeating the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) will play the San Francisco 49ers (3-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time (carried locally on WDAF/4). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 2.5 points.

All three of the other AFC West games are also in Sunday’s late afternoon slate: the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) hosting the Houston Texans (1-3-1), the New York Jets (4-2) in Colorado to play the Denver Broncos (2-4) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2).

Sunday afternoon’s noteworthy early games include the Washington Commanders (2-4) hosting the Green Bay Packers (3-3) (locally on WDAF/4), the Detroit Lions (1-4) in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) (locally on KCTV/5), the Cleveland Browns (2-4) on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (3-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) facing the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Nashville.

Sunday’s matchups will conclude with the Miami Dolphins (3-3) hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Sunday Night Football.

The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles have the week off.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 49-43-2

Poll Which team wins Falcons (3-3) at Bengals (3-3)? Falcons

Bengals vote view results 22% Falcons (10 votes)

77% Bengals (34 votes) 44 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Browns (2-4) at Ravens (3-3)? Browns

Ravens vote view results 9% Browns (4 votes)

90% Ravens (40 votes) 44 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Colts (3-2-1) at Titans (3-2)? Colts

Titans vote view results 36% Colts (16 votes)

63% Titans (28 votes) 44 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Lions (1-4) at Cowboys (4-2)? Lions

Cowboys vote view results 6% Lions (3 votes)

93% Cowboys (41 votes) 44 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Packers (3-3) at Commanders (2-4)? Packers

Commanders vote view results 81% Packers (35 votes)

18% Commanders (8 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Giants (5-1) at Jaguars (2-4)? Giants

Jaguars vote view results 80% Giants (34 votes)

19% Jaguars (8 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Buccaneers (3-3) at Panthers (1-5)? Buccaneers

Panthers vote view results 92% Buccaneers (39 votes)

7% Panthers (3 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Texans (1-3-1) at Raiders (1-4)? Texans

Raiders vote view results 27% Texans (12 votes)

72% Raiders (32 votes) 44 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jets (4-2) at Broncos (2-4)? Jets

Broncos vote view results 89% Jets (42 votes)

10% Broncos (5 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Seahawks (3-3) at Chargers (4-2)? Seahawks

Chargers vote view results 36% Seahawks (16 votes)

63% Chargers (28 votes) 44 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Steelers (2-4) at Dolphins (3-3)? Steelers

Dolphins vote view results 15% Steelers (7 votes)

84% Dolphins (39 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now