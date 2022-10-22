 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP staff preview and predictions for Sunday’s Week 7 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the 49ers, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Arizona Cardinals defeating the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) will play the San Francisco 49ers (3-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time (carried locally on WDAF/4). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 2.5 points.

All three of the other AFC West games are also in Sunday’s late afternoon slate: the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) hosting the Houston Texans (1-3-1), the New York Jets (4-2) in Colorado to play the Denver Broncos (2-4) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2).

Sunday afternoon’s noteworthy early games include the Washington Commanders (2-4) hosting the Green Bay Packers (3-3) (locally on WDAF/4), the Detroit Lions (1-4) in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) (locally on KCTV/5), the Cleveland Browns (2-4) on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (3-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) facing the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Nashville.

Sunday’s matchups will conclude with the Miami Dolphins (3-3) hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Sunday Night Football.

The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles have the week off.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 49-43-2

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (3-3) at Bengals (3-3)?

view results
  • 22%
    Falcons
    (10 votes)
  • 77%
    Bengals
    (34 votes)
44 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (2-4) at Ravens (3-3)?

view results
  • 9%
    Browns
    (4 votes)
  • 90%
    Ravens
    (40 votes)
44 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (3-2-1) at Titans (3-2)?

view results
  • 36%
    Colts
    (16 votes)
  • 63%
    Titans
    (28 votes)
44 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (1-4) at Cowboys (4-2)?

view results
  • 6%
    Lions
    (3 votes)
  • 93%
    Cowboys
    (41 votes)
44 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (3-3) at Commanders (2-4)?

view results
  • 81%
    Packers
    (35 votes)
  • 18%
    Commanders
    (8 votes)
43 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (5-1) at Jaguars (2-4)?

view results
  • 80%
    Giants
    (34 votes)
  • 19%
    Jaguars
    (8 votes)
42 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (3-3) at Panthers (1-5)?

view results
  • 92%
    Buccaneers
    (39 votes)
  • 7%
    Panthers
    (3 votes)
42 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (1-3-1) at Raiders (1-4)?

view results
  • 27%
    Texans
    (12 votes)
  • 72%
    Raiders
    (32 votes)
44 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (4-2) at Broncos (2-4)?

view results
  • 89%
    Jets
    (42 votes)
  • 10%
    Broncos
    (5 votes)
47 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (3-3) at Chargers (4-2)?

view results
  • 36%
    Seahawks
    (16 votes)
  • 63%
    Chargers
    (28 votes)
44 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (2-4) at Dolphins (3-3)?

view results
  • 15%
    Steelers
    (7 votes)
  • 84%
    Dolphins
    (39 votes)
46 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (2-4) at Cardinals (2-4)?

This poll is closed

  • 29%
    Saints
    (31 votes)
  • 70%
    Cardinals
    (74 votes)
105 votes total Vote Now

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride