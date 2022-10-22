Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Arizona Cardinals defeating the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday Night Football.
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) will play the San Francisco 49ers (3-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time (carried locally on WDAF/4). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 2.5 points.
All three of the other AFC West games are also in Sunday’s late afternoon slate: the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) hosting the Houston Texans (1-3-1), the New York Jets (4-2) in Colorado to play the Denver Broncos (2-4) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2).
Sunday afternoon’s noteworthy early games include the Washington Commanders (2-4) hosting the Green Bay Packers (3-3) (locally on WDAF/4), the Detroit Lions (1-4) in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) (locally on KCTV/5), the Cleveland Browns (2-4) on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (3-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) facing the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Nashville.
Sunday’s matchups will conclude with the Miami Dolphins (3-3) hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Sunday Night Football.
The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles have the week off.
Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 49-43-2
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (3-3) at Bengals (3-3)?
-
22%
Falcons
-
77%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins Browns (2-4) at Ravens (3-3)?
-
9%
Browns
-
90%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Colts (3-2-1) at Titans (3-2)?
-
36%
Colts
-
63%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Lions (1-4) at Cowboys (4-2)?
-
6%
Lions
-
93%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Packers (3-3) at Commanders (2-4)?
-
81%
Packers
-
18%
Commanders
Poll
Which team wins Giants (5-1) at Jaguars (2-4)?
-
80%
Giants
-
19%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (3-3) at Panthers (1-5)?
-
92%
Buccaneers
-
7%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Texans (1-3-1) at Raiders (1-4)?
-
27%
Texans
-
72%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Jets (4-2) at Broncos (2-4)?
-
89%
Jets
-
10%
Broncos
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (3-3) at Chargers (4-2)?
-
36%
Seahawks
-
63%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (2-4) at Dolphins (3-3)?
-
15%
Steelers
-
84%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Saints (2-4) at Cardinals (2-4)?
This poll is closed
-
29%
Saints
-
70%
Cardinals
