Andy Reid updates status of Willie Gay Jr., Trent McDuffie for Sunday’s game

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is eligible to return from his four-game suspension for this week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Based on what his head coach has seen in practice this week, fans likely should expect Gay to be in the lineup.

“He’s brought good energy,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of the linebacker after practice on Friday. “He’s taking all the reps, so he’s done a nice job.”

Though Gay has not played since Week 2’s 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, he has been allowed in the team facility for two weeks. Reid has been happy to have Gay’s personality back in-house.

“He’s got a great attitude,” Reid explained. “He’s a positive kid. He has that childish personality. He brings good energy to the room. So, it was good to get him back in here the last couple of weeks.”

Reid left little doubt on Gay’s likelihood of returning.

“Yeah, pretty good chance,” the coach confirmed.

The status of rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie is less certain. For the second consecutive week, McDuffie is eligible to be activated off of injured reserve — and make his first appearance since injuring his hamstring in the Week 1 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

“We’ll see,” Reid said of McDuffie’s status.

Nate Taylor of The Athletic expects both players to be activated to play this weekend.

Bryan Cook is out of the NFL's concussion protocol & will be available for Sunday's game.



Willie Gay & Trent McDuffie are likely to be elevated to the Chiefs' active roster tomorrow. https://t.co/7fdBaVaZd2 — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 21, 2022

With the active roster at 52 players, activating both Gay and McDuffie would require a corresponding roster move on Saturday.