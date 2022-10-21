Chiefs vs. 49ers final injury report: 2 Chiefs listed as questionable

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs will travel to California to play the San Francisco 49ers at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is Kansas City’s final injury report of the week with official injury designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Rashad Fenton CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Mike Danna DE Calf DNP LP LP QUEST Joe Thuney G Ankle DNP LP FP QUEST Trey Smith G Pectoral FP FP FP - Mecole Hardman WR Heel FP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP FP - Bryan Cook S Concussion LP FP FP - Harrison Butker K Left Ankle FP FP FP -

49ers

Check back later for San Francisco’s final official report.

Some notes

Left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and defensive end Mike Danna (calf) are both officially listed as questionable for Sunday. The difference between the two is that Thuney practiced fully on Friday, whereas Danna was limited, indicating it’s more likely that Thuney is available on Sunday.

Safety Bryan Cook (concussion), who missed the last game against the Bills, has no designation and will return against the 49ers. Cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) will miss his second straight game.

The 49ers have several key statuses to watch this week, including (an old friend) cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin) and right tackle Mike McGlinchey (calf) — both of whom were injured in last week’s game. Ward returned to practice on Friday after missing two straight days, and McGlinchey was also spotted working after being limited on Thursday. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) did not practice any day this week and is expected to be out for this game.

Similar to McDuffie, Verrett does not appear on the injury report as he hopes to make his return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to play against Kansas City. Verrett appeared to be limited on Friday.

