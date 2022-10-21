In Week 7, Chiefs fans want more pass rushers

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that Kansas City fans definitely want their first-round rookie cornerback on the field this Sunday.

Chiefs fan confidence

Following Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the confidence of Chiefs fans fell from 91% to 85%.

Biggest team need

Just over half of Chiefs fans think the team’s biggest need is at pass rusher. A little more than one in three think offensive tackle is the biggest need.

The AFC bye week

It looks like most Kansas City fans think the race for the AFC’s first playoff seed was decided on Sunday afternoon. 57% believe the Bills will get the postseason bye week.

Is Thursday Night Football fun?

For Week 7, all NFL fans were asked a series of questions about Thursday Night Football. Less than half said they enjoy watching these games.

Does TNF make the league better?

About three out of five NFL fans think the league would be better off without it.

What’s wrong with TNF?

A majority of fans think the main problem with TNF is that players don’t get enough rest after playing on the previous Sunday. One in three think the matchups are the biggest problem.

Click here to see other recent survey results. And be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.