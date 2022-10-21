Madden Simulation: The Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl LIV rematch

STOP!

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

The Kansas City Chiefs offense started extremely slow, the defense helped jumpstart the Chiefs and the San Franciso 49ers’ game plan did not work in their favor — at least, that is what happened inside the EA Universe.

The 49ers controlled the clock the entire first half, scoring 14 points in the first quarter. The Chiefs were 0-for-2 on third down in the first quarter.

The turnover battle is how this game was decided. The Chiefs had two fumbles — but the 49ers had two interceptions and one fumble.

The Chiefs turned the game around in the third quarter, scoring a pick-six from Jaylen Watson and a fumble-for-six by linebacker Leo Chenal. The plays happened on consecutive drives and flipped the game in favor of the Chiefs.

Chenal had himself a day, and he put the game on ice by intercepting Jimmy Garoppolo.

Patrick Mahomes fed off the Chiefs’ defense in the second half, as he matriculated the ball down the field in the fourth quarter and hit wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a score to finally give the Chiefs the lead for the first time in the game.

Final score: Chiefs 28, 49ers 21

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 29/32, 249 yards, 1 TD

Jimmy Garoppolo 19/28, 165 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 1 rushing TD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 17 att, 51 yards, 5 rec, 40 yards

Tyrion Davis-Price 15 att, 55 yards

Travis Kelce 12 rec, 98 yards

JuJu Smith-Schuster 4 rec, 46 yards, 1 fumble

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2 rec, 14 yards, 1 TD

Fred Warner 17 total, 10 solo, 1 TFL, 1 FF

Nick Bolton 13 total, 6 solo, 2 TFL

Leo Chenal 10 total, 4 solo, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 TD

Frank Clark 3 total, 2 solo, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF

George Karlafits 3 total, 2 solo, 1 TFL, 1 sack

In Week 8, the Chiefs are on a bye and so are the Chiefs inside the EA Universe. We will see you once again in Week 9.