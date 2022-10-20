Chiefs vs. 49ers Thursday injury report: Bryan Cook tracking to play

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs will travel to California to play the San Francisco 49ers at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is Kansas City’s second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Rashad Fenton CB Hamstring DNP DNP - - Joe Thuney G Ankle DNP LP - - Mike Danna DE Calf DNP LP - - Trey Smith G Pectoral FP FP - - Mecole Hardman WR Heel FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP - - Bryan Cook S Concussion LP FP - - Harrison Butker K Left Ankle FP FP - -

49ers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Arik Armstead DT Foot/Ankle DNP DNP - - Charvarius Ward CB Groin DNP DNP - - Talanoa Hufanga S Concussion DNP DNP - - Mike McGlinchey T Calf DNP LP - - Trent Williams T Ankle LP LP - - Samson Ebukam DE Achilles DNP LP - - Nick Bosa DE Groin LP LP - - Drake Jackson DE Knee LP LP - - Jimmie Ward S Hand LP LP - - Tyler Kroft TE Knee FP FP - - Charlie Woerner TE Shoulder FP FP - - Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Knee FP FP - -

Some notes

As to be expected, both left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and defensive end Mike Danna (calf) returned to practice on Thursday, though they were limited. We will have to wait and see if either has an official injury designation when the final injury report is released on Friday.

Safety Bryan Cook (concussion) is working his way through the concussion protocol, and it is a positive sign that he was upgraded to a full participant Thursday after being only limited on Friday. Cook missed the last game against the Buffalo Bills.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) once again missed practice, and it is looking likely he won't be available this weekend.

As a reminder: Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring) does not appear on the injury report as he remains on injured reserve, though he could be activated this weekend. McDuffie has now been spotted practicing in five straight workouts.

The 49ers have been dealing with multiple injuries, especially on the defensive side of the ball. San Francisco missing seven defensive starters was one of the major factors in last week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The 49ers have several key statuses to watch this week, including cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin) and right tackle Mike McGlinchey (calf) — both of whom were injured in last week's game. Ward did not practice again on Thursday, while McGlinchey — along with defensive end Samson Ebukam (achilles) — were upgraded to limited. Safety Talanoa Hufanga (concussion) also missed Thursday's session.

Niners Nation lead editor Kyle Posey joined Arrowhead Pride's "Interview Series" this week, saying that he is watching the availability of three players: left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), who hasn't played since Week 3, defensive end Nick Bosa (groin), who missed Week 6 with his injury and cornerback Jason Verrett (surgically repaired knee), who has missed the entire season to date. Both Williams and Bosa (along with safety Jimmie Ward, who has a hand injury) were again limited in Thursday's practice.

Similar to McDuffie, Verrett does not appear on the injury report as he hopes to make his return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to play against Kansas City.

