2 key Chiefs return to practice on Thursday with 49ers ahead

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna and left guard Joe Thuney were back on the practice field on Thursday after taking Wednesday’s practice off to rest their respective injuries.

Danna has a calf injury from which he has been recovering that took place during the Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, while Thuney tweaked his ankle in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

When head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media on Wednesday, he mentioned that both players were “getting better,” hinting their absences were more precautionary than anything else. That is why it makes sense that both players are back on the practice field on Thursday.

Continuing to refer to Reid’s words, it is appearing as though veteran cornerback Rashad Fenton is tracking to miss his second straight game after hurting his hamstring during the final moments of the Chiefs’ Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Safety Bryan Cook, cornerback Trent McDuffie and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will all continue to practice on Thursday.