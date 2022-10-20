From Chiefs Coast 2 Coast: The pros and cons of Odell Beckham Jr. in Kansas City

On the latest episode of the Chiefs Coast 2 Coast podcast , Aaron Ladd and Mark Gunnels discuss the Kansas City Chiefs’ trade deadline rumors — and their reported interest in free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

(Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here. It is also available on Spotify.)

Odell Beckham to the Chiefs

Aaron: “It’s like Groundhog Day around Kansas City. We had this exact same conversation — at this exact same time — last season. Kansas City’s wide receiver options were good — but they could always be better... Kansas City is always seemingly in the mix with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. We know that this is a 6-8 week deal to come for the playoffs and play your role... My pushback is at what cost? Do you cut Skyy Moore’s production (and confidence) by bringing in Odell Beckham? Do you signal to Mecole Hardman that he isn’t in the long-term plans? This has all been kicked off by Travis Kelce restructuring his deal. Something feels like it’s in the air — and if it’s not OBJ, it feels like Brett Veach is working on something.”

Mark: “The easy answer is Mecole Hardman. There’s no reason at this point in Year 4 that we’re still having these communication issues and not being in the right spot. In his limited opportunities, Skyy Moore is making the most of the situation... After this year, the Chiefs are letting Hardman walk — so they shouldn’t feel obligated to him after this season... The priority would likely be to bring back JuJu Smith-Schuster if they wanted to bring back a veteran already on the roster... Also, the last two guys who said no to the Chiefs the first time wound up on the roster: JuJu Smith-Schuster and Melvin Ingram. It’s hard to say no to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes twice.”

How to listen to Arrowhead Pride podcasts

Arrowhead Pride podcasts are available on Amazon Alexa, Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher. Please rate and review, as this helps us grow AP Radio to reach more Chiefs fans all over the world!

Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode.