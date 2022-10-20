Before their Week 8 bye week arrives, the Kansas City Chiefs hope to brighten up their season after a tough 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. This weekend, they’ll be traveling to the west coast to take on the San Francisco 49ers — where the Chiefs will have to be ready to go against what they consider to be a special defense.

Head coach Andy Reid was quick to credit 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for the speed that the San Francisco defense displays.

“I think DeMeco has done a nice job of teaching the basics to these guys,” Reid told reporters on Wednesday, “so they can play fast — and that’s the thing that jumps out at you. You expect the new guys to be a little hesitant coming in — but they’re flying around and making plays.”

While there have been some changes on both rosters since the last time the Chiefs and 49ers played each other — notably cornerback Charvarius Ward, who has switched sides since Kansas City met San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV — Reid was complimentary of the new faces.

Please don’t allow no red & yellow jerseys in Levi’s Stadium next Week Faithful. Fill it up in Red & Gold. — Charvarius Ward (@itslilmooney) October 17, 2022

“Their front is special and their linebackers are special,” observed Reid. “Their back end — when they’re healthy — they’ve got good play. Then they’ve brought in some guys that are new that are playing fast.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his teammates would love for the Week 7 game to be a palate cleanser to remove the bad taste left in their mouths after Sunday’s highly-scrutinized loss.

“We have a heck of a challenge this week against the 49ers,” the quarterback said on Wednesday. “[The 49ers are] one of — if not the best — defenses in the league. So as an offense, we have to know that we’ll have to take advantage of every day. We’ll have to practice great [and] watch film great — so we can put ourselves in the best position to have some success on the field.”

Mahomes drew laughter from reporters, acknowledging that it would be “very important” to always know where 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is lined up.

“That dude’s a monster out there,” said the quarterback. “[He] does everything well — but obviously, extremely good at rushing the passer with power [and] with speed. So it’s someone you have to account for on every single snap.”