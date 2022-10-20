AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 7

We’ll be waiting for Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers — but Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off with the New Orleans Saints (2-4) on the road against the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) on Thursday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are favored by two points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 48-43-2

Poll Which team wins Saints (2-4) at Cardinals (2-4)? Saints

Cardinals vote view results 0% Saints (0 votes)

0% Cardinals (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now