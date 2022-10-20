AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 7

We’ll be waiting for Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers — but Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off with the New Orleans Saints (2-4) on the road against the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) on Thursday Night Football.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are favored by two points.
Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 48-43-2
Poll
Which team wins Saints (2-4) at Cardinals (2-4)?
-
0%
Saints
-
0%
Cardinals
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|7-7-2
|Week 2 picks
|8-8-0
|Week 3 picks
|7-9-0
|Week 4 picks
|11-4-0
|Week 5 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 6 picks
|5-9-0
|Total
|48-43-2
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|2
|Dakota Watson
|39
|23
|0
|0.6290
|2
|6
|Conner Helm
|29
|19
|0
|0.6042
|3
|1
|Stan Nelson
|37
|25
|0
|0.5968
|4
|4
|John Dixon
|54
|39
|1
|0.5798
|5
|7
|Nate Christensen
|35
|27
|0
|0.5645
|6
|5
|Bryan Stewart
|52
|41
|1
|0.5585
|6
|8
|Talon Graff
|52
|41
|1
|0.5585
|6
|8
|Jared Sapp
|52
|41
|1
|0.5585
|6
|8
|Stephen Serda
|52
|41
|1
|0.5585
|6
|8
|Kramer Sansone
|52
|41
|1
|0.5585
|6
|14
|Pete Sweeney
|52
|41
|1
|0.5585
|12
|2
|Ricko Mendoza
|33
|29
|0
|0.5323
|12
|12
|Zach Gunter
|33
|29
|0
|0.5323
|14
|13
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|48
|45
|1
|0.5160
|15
|16
|Rocky Magaña
|39
|38
|1
|0.5064
|16
|15
|Maurice Elston
|31
|31
|0
|0.5000
|17
|18
|Price Carter
|29
|32
|0
|0.4754
|18
|17
|Matt Stagner
|42
|50
|1
|0.4570
Loading comments...