AP staff Thursday Night Football predictions and discussion for Week 7

The Chiefs play the 49ers on Sunday — but the action opens with the Saints and the Cardinals on TNF.

We’ll be waiting for Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers — but Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off with the New Orleans Saints (2-4) on the road against the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) on Thursday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are favored by two points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 48-43-2

Poll

Which team wins Saints (2-4) at Cardinals (2-4)?

view results
  • 0%
    Saints
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Cardinals
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Week 6 picks 5-9-0
Total 48-43-2

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 2 Dakota Watson 39 23 0 0.6290
2 6 Conner Helm 29 19 0 0.6042
3 1 Stan Nelson 37 25 0 0.5968
4 4 John Dixon 54 39 1 0.5798
5 7 Nate Christensen 35 27 0 0.5645
6 5 Bryan Stewart 52 41 1 0.5585
6 8 Talon Graff 52 41 1 0.5585
6 8 Jared Sapp 52 41 1 0.5585
6 8 Stephen Serda 52 41 1 0.5585
6 8 Kramer Sansone 52 41 1 0.5585
6 14 Pete Sweeney 52 41 1 0.5585
12 2 Ricko Mendoza 33 29 0 0.5323
12 12 Zach Gunter 33 29 0 0.5323
14 13 Ron Kopp Jr. 48 45 1 0.5160
15 16 Rocky Magaña 39 38 1 0.5064
16 15 Maurice Elston 31 31 0 0.5000
17 18 Price Carter 29 32 0 0.4754
18 17 Matt Stagner 42 50 1 0.4570

