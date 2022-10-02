Chiefs open as 6.5-point favorites over the Raiders in Week 5

In Week 5, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Las Vegas Raiders on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a Monday Night Football matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 6.5-point favorite in this AFC West showdown.

In Week 4, the Chiefs ended as 1-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but turned in a 41-31 road victory that gave them a 3-1 record. The Raiders will be coming off a 32-23 win over the Denver Broncos that gave them their first win of the season.

Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs are 7-1 against the Raiders, outscoring them 299 to 149 — and in five of those eight matchups, have scored more than 40 points. Since he became the Kansas City’s head coach, Andy Reid is 15-3 against Las Vegas.