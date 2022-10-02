Andy Reid lists 2 Chiefs injuries following win over Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 in the Week 4 edition of Sunday Night Football.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs came away from the game relatively healthy, revealing just two injuries. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed hurt his ankle and right guard Trey Smith hurt his pectoral muscle.

Sneed led the Chiefs with nine tackles (eight solo) in the win — including the lone sack of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, which led to a fumble and turnover. The Chiefs scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession.

Smith was part of a Chiefs offensive line that recorded more than 400 net yards and 41 points in the win. The Chiefs also had 189 rushing yards in the victory.

Reid noted that he thought both players would be OK. The next official Chiefs injury report will be released on Thursday, as Kansas City hosts the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football.