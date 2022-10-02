Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: highlights from the game

It was the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 edition of Sunday Night Football. Here were all the Kansas City highlights:
The Chiefs start fast
Two plays. Six points.pic.twitter.com/WSc1A1bZiz— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 3, 2022
Karlaftis’ motor keeps showing up
#56 isn’t playing like a rookie.— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/sZMUTW7uVX
Can’t bring down Mahomes
I mean, this guy…— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/6KTIDEpmcB
Another angle
Is this just gonna be “one of those nights” for Mahomes?— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/ojn4jldYiF
Clyde fights his way for a score
The Chiefs o-line came to play tonight.— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/tbAX7xCOnt
More Mahomes magic
Exactly how they drew it up.— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/ctn8l2Rlcw
The “Graydozer” takes over tight end sneak duties.
Feels like the Chiefs might have had this game circled.— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/fSi3C9eSBc
Loading comments...