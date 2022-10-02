LIVE UPDATES: Chiefs own 28-10 lead over Buccaneers in second quarter

In the NFL’s Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs have traveled to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Both teams came into this game at 2-1, still stinging from disappointing Week 3 losses. The Chiefs posted a mistake-filled 20-17 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Buccaneers fell to the Green Bay Packers 14-12 at home.

In 2022, both teams have relied on their defenses to secure victories. Going into Week 4, Tampa Bay’s unit led the league in points allowed — averaging just nine points per game — while the Kansas City defense had allowed 21.7 points per game (ranking 16th). But the Chiefs possess the league’s fourth-ranked scoring offense — while the Buccaneers are ranked 22nd.

The two teams last met in Super Bowl LV, in which the Buccaneers humiliated the Chiefs 31-9 in their home stadium. But earlier in that 2020 season, Kansas City went on the road to edge Tampa Bay 27-24.

The Chiefs won the opening coin toss, electing to defer their decision to the second half. So Tampa Bay received the opening kickoff. But Kansas City’s Jack Cochrane forced a fumble, which Elijah Lee recovered — giving the Chiefs possession at the Buccaneers’ 21-yard line.

After a first-down run gained five yards, quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped back and found tight end Travis Kelce over the middle; his momentum got him into the end zone for a 16-yard scoring play. The extra point made it Chiefs 7-0 with less than a minute off the game clock.

The Buccaneers started their first possession at their own 28-yard line. Two plays into the drive, a screen pass to running back Leonard Fournette gained 25 yards — getting Tampa Bay over midfield. On a later first-down run, defensive end George Karlaftis penetrated the line for a tackle for loss. With four yards to go on third down, the Bucs only gained one — forcing them to kick a field goal. They shortened the Chiefs’ lead to 7-3 with a successful kick.

For the Chiefs’ second drive, they started at the 21-yard line. A 12-yard reception by Kelce got the drive going, which was followed up by two medium gains. Before a short third down near midfield, the Chiefs used their first timeout. Coming out of the break, Mahomes rolled out right from under center and had to throw the ball as he was being tackled to the ground — but it got to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hands to miraculously move the sticks.

Two incompletions followed that sequence, setting up a third down — but Mahomes once again found Kelce to convert. The running game got going — first with with an eight-yard rush by rookie running back Isiah Pacheco, then a 20-yard carry to convert a third down by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Two snaps later, Edwards-Helaire finished the drive off with a three-yard touchdown run. The score was 14-3, with time still remaining in the first quarter.

Looking to answer, Tampa Bay took over from the 25-yard line. Linebacker Nick Bolton shot through the line to make a tackle for loss on a first-down run. After an incompletion to linebacker Darius Harris’ area of coverage, the Bucs had a positive play on third down — it just wasn’t enough to move the sticks. The Chiefs’ defense forced their first three and out.

From their own 18-yard line, Kansas City started their third drive with a flag for illegal formation. The following play was a 13-yard reception over the middle by Smith-Schuster. The Chiefs moved the sticks on the next play with a quick pass to Kelce. Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David forced an incompletion on the next play. Another eight-yard run from Pacheco set up a short-yard third down and the end of the first quarter.

To start the second quarter, Mahomes scrambled to move the chains. On the following play, Mahomes found wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling deep down the middle for 36 yards; a well-placed throw allowed the receiver to use his length and secure the tight-window pass. After another chunk run by Pacheco, Mahomes nearly found Valdes-Scantling for a touchdown — but the pass fell incomplete. However, he got the Chiefs another set of downs with a quick pass to Kelce inside the five-yard line.

From there, the first attempt at running it in with running back Jerick McKinnon failed — but Mahomes followed it up with an incredible scramble that ended with a flick to Edwards-Helaire, his second touchdown of the game. The highlight-reel play gave the Chiefs a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Tampa Bay started their attempt to respond with a chain-moving play on first down. Then, Brady found wide receiver Mike Evans deep down the middle of the field for a 30-yard gain. They kept moving the chains with nice gains through the air, getting into the red zone without facing a third down. Then, Brady found Evans over the middle for a tough touchdown catch — taking the score to 21-10, still in the Chiefs’ favor.

A seven-yard run by Edwards-Helaire opened up Kansas City’s next drive, but was followed by a missed throw to Smith-Schuster. On third down, a quick-screen pass to Kelce moved the chains. A short run by Edwards-Helaire was boosted by a flag for a horse-collar tackle; the next snap, Pacheco took a carry for nine yards to set up a short second down. A stuffed run led to third down, where McKinnon was also tackled short of the line to gain.

They elected to go for it on fourth down, getting Edwards-Helaire wide open on a wheel route — but the pass bounced off his shoulders and hands for a very significant incompletion.

The Buccaneers’ ensuing drive ended quickly; cornerback L’Jarius Sneed flew from the right edge to sack Brady, causing a fumble that the Chiefs recovered at Tampa Bay’s 20-yard line.

A scrambling Mahomes moved the sticks on the first third down the Chiefs faced, then a seven-yard run by Pacheco gave Kansas City a good position for second down with goal to go. After taking a timeout, a shovel pass to McKinnon was stuffed. On third down, tight end Noah Gray motioned into an under-center position — taking the snap for a scoring sneak. The play extended Kansas City’s lead to 28-10 with two minutes remaining in the first half.