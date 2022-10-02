Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday Night Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are favored by one point.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) travel to the Lone Star State to play Houston Texans (0-2-1) during Sunday’s early games. Then in the late-afternoon slate, there’s a divisional showdown between the Denver Broncos (2-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) in Sin City. (That game will be carried locally on KCTV/5).

But the action begins early with the season’s first NFL International Series game in London, as the New Orleans Saints (1-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) at 8:30 a.m. on NFL Network.

Sunday afternoon’s Noon games also include the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) hosting the Buffalo Bills (2-1) (locally on KCTV/5), the Tennessee Titans (1-2) playing the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) and the Washington Commanders (1-2) in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) (locally on WDAF/4).

The other late-afternoon games are the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) on the road to play the Carolina Panthers (1-2) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) hosting the New England Patriots (1-2).

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the games in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 23-24-2

Poll Which team wins Bills (2-1) at Ravens (2-1)? Bills

Ravens vote view results 55% Bills (31 votes)

44% Ravens (25 votes) 56 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bears (2-1) at Giants (2-1)? Bears

Giants vote view results 18% Bears (9 votes)

81% Giants (40 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Browns (2-1) at Falcons (1-2)? Browns

Falcons vote view results 62% Browns (32 votes)

37% Falcons (19 votes) 51 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jaguars (2-1) at Eagles (3-0)? Jaguars

Eagles vote view results 31% Jaguars (15 votes)

68% Eagles (32 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jets (1-2) at Steelers (1-2)? Jets

Steelers vote view results 25% Jets (12 votes)

74% Steelers (35 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Titans (1-2) at Colts (1-1-1)? Titans

Colts vote view results 63% Titans (30 votes)

36% Colts (17 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Chargers (1-2) at Texans (0-2-1)? Chargers

Texans vote view results 79% Chargers (38 votes)

20% Texans (10 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Seahawks (1-2) at Lions (1-2)? Seahawks

Lions vote view results 10% Seahawks (5 votes)

89% Lions (44 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Commanders (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1)? Commanders

Cowboys vote view results 19% Commanders (9 votes)

80% Cowboys (38 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (1-2) at Panthers (1-2)? Cardinals

Panthers vote view results 71% Cardinals (32 votes)

28% Panthers (13 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Broncos (2-1) at Raiders (0-3)? Broncos

Raiders vote view results 19% Broncos (9 votes)

80% Raiders (38 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Patriots (1-2) at Packers (2-1)? Patriots

Packers vote view results 6% Patriots (3 votes)

93% Packers (42 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now