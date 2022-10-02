Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday Night Football.
The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are favored by one point.
Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) travel to the Lone Star State to play Houston Texans (0-2-1) during Sunday’s early games. Then in the late-afternoon slate, there’s a divisional showdown between the Denver Broncos (2-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) in Sin City. (That game will be carried locally on KCTV/5).
But the action begins early with the season’s first NFL International Series game in London, as the New Orleans Saints (1-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) at 8:30 a.m. on NFL Network.
Sunday afternoon’s Noon games also include the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) hosting the Buffalo Bills (2-1) (locally on KCTV/5), the Tennessee Titans (1-2) playing the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) and the Washington Commanders (1-2) in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) (locally on WDAF/4).
The other late-afternoon games are the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) on the road to play the Carolina Panthers (1-2) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) hosting the New England Patriots (1-2).
Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the games in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 23-24-2
