AP staff preview, predictions and discussion for Sunday’s Week 4 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

By SB Nation Staff and John Dixon
Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday Night Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are favored by one point.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) travel to the Lone Star State to play Houston Texans (0-2-1) during Sunday’s early games. Then in the late-afternoon slate, there’s a divisional showdown between the Denver Broncos (2-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) in Sin City. (That game will be carried locally on KCTV/5).

But the action begins early with the season’s first NFL International Series game in London, as the New Orleans Saints (1-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) at 8:30 a.m. on NFL Network.

Sunday afternoon’s Noon games also include the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) hosting the Buffalo Bills (2-1) (locally on KCTV/5), the Tennessee Titans (1-2) playing the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) and the Washington Commanders (1-2) in Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) (locally on WDAF/4).

The other late-afternoon games are the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) on the road to play the Carolina Panthers (1-2) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) hosting the New England Patriots (1-2).

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the games in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 23-24-2

Poll

Which team wins Bills (2-1) at Ravens (2-1)?

view results
  • 55%
    Bills
    (31 votes)
  • 44%
    Ravens
    (25 votes)
56 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bears (2-1) at Giants (2-1)?

view results
  • 18%
    Bears
    (9 votes)
  • 81%
    Giants
    (40 votes)
49 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (2-1) at Falcons (1-2)?

view results
  • 62%
    Browns
    (32 votes)
  • 37%
    Falcons
    (19 votes)
51 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (2-1) at Eagles (3-0)?

view results
  • 31%
    Jaguars
    (15 votes)
  • 68%
    Eagles
    (32 votes)
47 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (1-2) at Steelers (1-2)?

view results
  • 25%
    Jets
    (12 votes)
  • 74%
    Steelers
    (35 votes)
47 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Titans (1-2) at Colts (1-1-1)?

view results
  • 63%
    Titans
    (30 votes)
  • 36%
    Colts
    (17 votes)
47 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (1-2) at Texans (0-2-1)?

view results
  • 79%
    Chargers
    (38 votes)
  • 20%
    Texans
    (10 votes)
48 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (1-2) at Lions (1-2)?

view results
  • 10%
    Seahawks
    (5 votes)
  • 89%
    Lions
    (44 votes)
49 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1)?

view results
  • 19%
    Commanders
    (9 votes)
  • 80%
    Cowboys
    (38 votes)
47 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (1-2) at Panthers (1-2)?

view results
  • 71%
    Cardinals
    (32 votes)
  • 28%
    Panthers
    (13 votes)
45 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (2-1) at Raiders (0-3)?

view results
  • 19%
    Broncos
    (9 votes)
  • 80%
    Raiders
    (38 votes)
47 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (1-2) at Packers (2-1)?

view results
  • 6%
    Patriots
    (3 votes)
  • 93%
    Packers
    (42 votes)
45 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (3-0) at Bengals (1-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 44%
    Dolphins
    (39 votes)
  • 55%
    Bengals
    (48 votes)
87 votes total Vote Now

