How to watch Chiefs vs. Buccaneers in Week 4

The Game
In Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs are in Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. The game is being broadcast nationally on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.
Following disappointing Week 3 losses, both teams come into this game with 2-1 records. The Chiefs gave up a 20-17 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, while the Buccaneers fell to the Green Bay Packers 14-12 at home.
Both offenses are led by former NFL (and Super Bowl) MVPs. But neither Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady have been completely satisfied with their first three 2022 games. Against the Colts, Mahomes tuned in a passer rating of just 78.5 after his first interception of the year sealed the Indianapolis victory. While Brady turned in his best game of the season against the Packers, the bar hadn’t been set very high; his 89.2 passer rating this season ranks 15th among NFL quarterbacks.
So far, both teams have relied on their defenses to secure victories. Tampa Bay’s unit leads the league in points allowed, averaging just nine points per game. In contrast, the Kansas City defense has allowed 21.7 points per game (ranking 16th). The difference is that the Chiefs have the league’s fourth-ranked scoring offense, while the Buccaneers are ranked 22nd. Tampa Bay is ranked fourth in scoring differential (24), while Kansas City is ranked fifth (23).
The two teams have not met since Super Bowl LV, when the Buccaneers humiliated the Chiefs 31-9. But earlier in the 2020 season, Kansas City edged Tampa Bay 27-24. Both of those games were played on the Buccaneers’ home field.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 2, 2022
- Weather forecast: Sunny and 77, winds NW at 6 mph
- Matchup history: 7-6 Buccaneers (regular season)
- Odds: Buccaneers -1, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Bill Vinovich (52), umpire Alex Moore (49), down judge Jerry Bergman (91), line judge Mark Perlman (9), field judge Joe Blubaugh (57), side judge Jimmy Buchanan (86), back judge Jimmy Russell (82), replay official Mark Butterworth and replay assistant Meddie Kalegi
- Television broadcast: with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark on KSHB (NBC/41-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, WFLA (NBC/8-Tampa) and NBC affiliates nationwide
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Buccaneers radio broadcast: with Gene Deckerhoff, Dave Moore and T. J. Rives on WXTB (97.9 FM-Tampa) and Buccaneers Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 226
- Enemy SB Nation site: Bucs Nation
- Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
- Facebook: Please like us!
2022 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Sep 11
|@Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
|Won
44-21
|Wk
2
|Thu
Sep 15
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-24
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 25
|@Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis
|Lost
20-17
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 2
|@Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
Tampa
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
5
|Mon
Oct 10
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|ESPN
7:15 pm
|Wk
6
|Sun
Oct 16
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 23
|@49ers
|Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
|FOX
3:25 pm
|Wk
8
|Bye
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 6
|Titans
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
10
|Sun
Nov 13
|Jaguars
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
11
|Sun
Nov 20
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 27
|Rams
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
3:25 pm
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 4
|@Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 11
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
15
|Sun
Dec 18
|@Texans
|NRG Stadium
Houston
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
16
|Sat
Dec 24
|Seahawks
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
12:00 pm
|Wk
17
|Sun
Jan 1
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
18
|Sat
Jan 7
or
Sun
Jan 8
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|TBA
TBA
Loading comments...