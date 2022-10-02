How to watch Chiefs vs. Buccaneers in Week 4

The Game

In Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs are in Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. The game is being broadcast nationally on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

Following disappointing Week 3 losses, both teams come into this game with 2-1 records. The Chiefs gave up a 20-17 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, while the Buccaneers fell to the Green Bay Packers 14-12 at home.

SB Nation’s Reacts tool monitors what NFL fans all over the country think about their favorite teams. You can join the chorus of voices who weigh in on the Chiefs every week by signing up here . All it takes is an email address and a few minutes of your time each week.

Both offenses are led by former NFL (and Super Bowl) MVPs. But neither Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady have been completely satisfied with their first three 2022 games. Against the Colts, Mahomes tuned in a passer rating of just 78.5 after his first interception of the year sealed the Indianapolis victory. While Brady turned in his best game of the season against the Packers, the bar hadn’t been set very high; his 89.2 passer rating this season ranks 15th among NFL quarterbacks.

So far, both teams have relied on their defenses to secure victories. Tampa Bay’s unit leads the league in points allowed, averaging just nine points per game. In contrast, the Kansas City defense has allowed 21.7 points per game (ranking 16th). The difference is that the Chiefs have the league’s fourth-ranked scoring offense, while the Buccaneers are ranked 22nd. Tampa Bay is ranked fourth in scoring differential (24), while Kansas City is ranked fifth (23).

The two teams have not met since Super Bowl LV, when the Buccaneers humiliated the Chiefs 31-9. But earlier in the 2020 season, Kansas City edged Tampa Bay 27-24. Both of those games were played on the Buccaneers’ home field.

Nuts and bolts