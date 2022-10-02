Chiefs-Buccaneers Inactives: Danna, Butker to sit out; Valdes-Scantling will play

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As expected, defensive end Mike Danna (calf) and placekicker Harrison Butker (ankle) will not dress — along with defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (illness). But wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) will be available for the game.

Here are our inactives for tonight's game against the Bucs:



RB Ronald Jones

K Harrison Butker

QB Shane Buechele

DE Mike Danna

T Darian Kinnard

DE Benton Whitley

DE Joshua Kaindoh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2022

Danna had been declared out on Friday’s final injury report, while Butker, Kaindoh and Valdes-Scantling were all listed as questionable. On Saturday, the Chiefs downgraded Butker’s status to out.

At the same time, they elevated recently-signed practice-squad placekicker Matthew Wright (and linebacker Elijah Lee) to the active roster. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Both are active for the game — as is defensive back Nazeeh Johnson, who was activated to the 53-man roster this week. He’ll be active for his first NFL game.

The Buccaneers have also released their list of inactives for the game. Defensive end Akiem Hicks (foot) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman will miss the game But tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) and wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) will all dress for the game.

Hicks had been listed as out on Friday. Perriman had been shown as doubtful. Smith, Gage, Jones and Godwin were all questionable.

The Buccaneers have elevated wide receiver Cole Beasley for the game. He will be active for the game.