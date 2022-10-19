 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Chiefs are ‘strong contender’ to sign wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

The former Giants (and Rams) wide receiver is again being linked to Kansas City.

By John Dixon
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Almost two weeks ago, we told you about a Twitter exchange between free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears. Beckham asked Spears to name five places where he might consider playing in 2022.

Spears named the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams (where Beckham played in 2021, suffering a torn ACL during Super Bowl LVI), Buffalo Bills and Ravens — essentially a list of the NFL teams with the best quarterbacks.

Beckham responded to Spears’ tweet by saying, “We see eye to eye.”

At that time, we noted that two things would have to happen for the Kansas City Chiefs to sign the eight-year NFL veteran: the Chiefs would have to have some salary cap space — and would also have to be willing to sign him. In that moment, however, Kansas City essentially had no cap space — and whether the team still had interest in the flashy veteran was unknown.

Things have now changed.

On Tuesday, we learned that the Chiefs have restructured tight end Travis Kelce’s contract, giving them about $3.2 million in cap space. That’s not much — but that’s more than had previously been available.

On Wednesday, the plot thickened. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network said that Kansas City is among the teams that are now in the market to obtain Beckham. Wilson even described the Chiefs as a ‘strong contender.’

We’ll keep you posted.

