Almost two weeks ago, we told you about a Twitter exchange between free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears. Beckham asked Spears to name five places where he might consider playing in 2022.

At that time, we noted that two things would have to happen for the Kansas City Chiefs to sign the eight-year NFL veteran: the Chiefs would have to have some salary cap space — and would also have to be willing to sign him. In that moment, however, Kansas City essentially had no cap space — and whether the team still had interest in the flashy veteran was unknown.

Things have now changed.

On Tuesday, we learned that the Chiefs have restructured tight end Travis Kelce’s contract, giving them about $3.2 million in cap space. That’s not much — but that’s more than had previously been available.

On Wednesday, the plot thickened. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network said that Kansas City is among the teams that are now in the market to obtain Beckham. Wilson even described the Chiefs as a ‘strong contender.’

Chiefs regarded as strong contender for veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., per league sources, as he contemplates options, continues to make steady progress in his recovery from torn ACL. Potential connection between OBJ and Patrick Mahomes is intriguing — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 19, 2022

We’ll keep you posted.