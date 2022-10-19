Chiefs vs. 49ers Wednesday injury report: 3 Chiefs miss practice to begin week

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs will travel to California to play the San Francisco 49ers at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is Kansas City’s first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Danna
|DE
|Calf
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Concussion
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Trey Smith
|G
|Pectoral
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Heel
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Harrison Butker
|K
|Left Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
49ers
Check back later for the official San Francisco injury report.
Some notes
- After head coach Andy Reid’s press conference, there weren’t many surprises when the Chiefs’ first official injury report came out ahead of the team’s Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Reid had updates on eight players, including the three players who did not practice: left guard Joe Thuney (ankle), defensive end Mike Danna (calf) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring).
- From Reid’s tone, it sounded like Thuney and Danna’s misses were more precautionary rest days — whereas it sounds like Fenton is in danger of missing his second straight game.
- It was a positive for the Chiefs to see rookie safety Bryan Cook (concussion) back on the field in limited fashion after he missed Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
