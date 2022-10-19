Chiefs vs. 49ers Wednesday injury report: 3 Chiefs miss practice to begin week

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs will travel to California to play the San Francisco 49ers at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is Kansas City’s first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Joe Thuney G Ankle DNP - - - Mike Danna DE Calf DNP - - - Rashad Fenton CB Hamstring DNP - - - Bryan Cook S Concussion LP - - - Trey Smith G Pectoral FP - - - Mecole Hardman WR Heel FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - - Harrison Butker K Left Ankle FP - - -

49ers

Check back later for the official San Francisco injury report.

Some notes