Andy Reid: Be patient about Skyy Moore’s role in Chiefs’ offense

Kansas CIty Chiefs rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore says he can feel the NFL game starting to slow down for him.

“When you’re just out there playing. I feel like that’s the best feeling,” Moore told reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City’s second-round draft pick played 31% of the offensive snaps in a tight game against an AFC powerhouse. Scrambling outside of the pocket late in the game’s fourth quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw to Moore — but Buffalo’s Taron Johnson stepped in front of the rookie for a game-clinching interception.

“For me, I just feel unstoppable when I hit my rhythm,” Moore said. “It’s my favorite when I go in and stay in for the next play.”

Early in his professional career, sparse spats of playing time have undoubtedly hindered Moore’s ability to curate that rhythm. The 54th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft logged just two offensive snaps in a Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, sending portions of Chiefs Kingdom into a frenzy over his usage.

“I think he’s gonna continue to grow throughout the season,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday.

“I think the more he plays, the better he’s gonna get,” Reid added. “The more familiar he’ll become, the faster he’ll play — all those things that take place with a young guy.”

Since his two-snap day against the Chargers, Moore has logged eight, 22, 25 and 20 snaps over four games with Kansas City’s first team — in addition to his work as the team’s leading punt returner.

“We give him a little bit more every week,” said Reid, “and he’s been doing fine with it,”

Through six weeks, Moore has recorded only six catches on 11 targets. But he remains optimistic.

“I feel like it’s going pretty well,” the rookie said on Sunday. “The longer I’m in the game, the more I’m able to hit that groove — for sure.”