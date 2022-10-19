Arrowheadlines: The 49ers have a very long injury list

The latest

NFL Week 7 picks: Chiefs steamroll 49ers, Giants beat favored Jaguars, Titans top Colts in AFC South showdown | CBS Sports

There are 19 players on that list. I’m not saying the 49ers training staff should also binge-watch Doogie Howser, Grey’s Anatomy and ER, but maybe it wouldn’t be the worst idea. To be honest, I could have trimmed four paragraphs and two tweets off this pick if I would have just listed the guys who AREN’T injured. I think what I’m trying to say here is that I’m not sure the 49ers are even going to have enough players to field a team this week. If you live near San Francisco and you see a flyer for open football tryouts this week, you might just want to show up because there’s a 75% chance it’s the 49ers looking for players to add so they can field a team on Sunday. If both teams were completely healthy, I’d probably pick the Chiefs by three. However, the 49ers are definitely not completely healthy and for that reason, I’ll be taking Kansas City by DOUBLE DIGITS. The Chiefs are scoring 29.8 points per game this year, which leads the NFL and although I’d love to pick them to score exactly 29.8 points this week, I don’t think that’s possible, so I’ll just round up to 30. The pick: Chiefs 30-20 over 49ers

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: Interference call on Travis Kelce was a turning point Sunday | Kansas City Star

Mahomes mentioned the pass-interference call Monday during his weekly visit on KCSP (610 AM). He was asked if there was a play that may have affected the Chiefs’ chances of winning. “I think the play of the deep cross to Travis that gets the offensive pass interference,” Mahomes said. “I mean, by the letter of the law it probably was offensive pass interference, but the way they were kind of tackling him the whole entire game, I think he was just trying to get the guys off of him. “But if you get that completion and you get down in the red zone to have that momentum after the fourth down stop, I think if we get a touchdown on that drive instead of a field goal that could have been a big turning point of the game.”

One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 6: Why Eagles are NFC team to beat, Giants top coaching staff | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Andrew Wylie may be a weak link on the offensive line: The Bills got Von Miller to get over the hump against Kansas City, and Wylie looked to be facing a major mismatch against the future Hall of Famer. Wylie gave up seven pressures in Sunday’s loss to the Bills, along with three sacks and four quarterback hits. Buffalo was able to get to Patrick Mahomes on numerous occasions, disrupting the flow of the Chiefs offense. Come playoff time, Wylie could be exposed against excellent pass rushers. Wylie is the best option at the moment, unless the Chiefs go out and trade for a right tackle. Geron Christian or Prince Tega Wanogho aren’t better players and Lucas Niang is still on the PUP list. This is what Kansas City has at the moment. Wylie is the play.

It’s not just Clyde | Arrowheads Abroad

Firstly, McKinnon is a shadow of what he was last season. His success rate has tanked, as has his YPC. It’s even worse when you think that his stats are being propped up by a 30 yard run against the Raiders. Without that he’s had 26 carries for 77 yards this season. Secondly, Edwards-Helaire has declined a bit, but not a huge amount. His Success Rate has dropped below 40% which is bad and his YPC has dropped slightly, but he’s been facing 8 defenders in the box on a slightly higher percentage of snaps so to me that could account for the slight drop off. He is also being propped up by one good run, a 52 yarder that iced the game against Chargers.

NFL POWER RANKINGS: BILLS ON TOP, GIANTS CLIMB; HOW FAR DO PACKERS, 49ERS FALL? | Fox Sports

4. Kansas City Chiefs: (4-2): Don’t worry, Chiefs. Y’all lost the regular-season meeting to Buffalo last year before bouncing back in the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes has earned the benefit of the doubt many times over, but you also can’t ignore his two interceptions in such a tight game, especially with one of those coming in the end zone. If the Chiefs and Bills do meet again, Kansas City needs to find a way to pressure Josh Allen more consistently.

Bills’ Dawson Knox on game-winning TD: ‘Never a doubt’ | Bills Wire

“Never a doubt,” Knox said to the media after the win. “This is how we play, man. You’ve got to take it one play at a time and execute that play. When we do that, we know it’s hard to beat us.” While it was the Bills TE’s quick move on Chiefs S Justin to get the separation and make the scoring catch, he was quick to praise his teammates for creating that opportunity. “I mean, Josh threw a dime,” he added. “I got a corner route, Stef has a little option route underneath. The fun part about playing with a receiver like Stef is he’s going to attract a lot of attention, so it kind of leaves me one-on-one in some situations, and, I mean, Josh just put it to where no one else can get it.”

Around the NFL

Broncos QB Russell Wilson day-to-day after MRI on hamstring | ESPN

Wilson, who suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter Monday, underwent an MRI exam Tuesday morning. Hackett said Wilson will be evaluated through the week to gauge his participation level in practices as well as his availability for Sunday’s game against the Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. “He’ll be day-to-day. We’ll go ahead and take a look at that and monitor [each day],’’ Hackett said. “... We’ll get a feel for him [Tuesday] and into [Wednesday].’’

Commanders coach Ron Rivera names QB Taylor Heinicke as starter vs. Packers | NFL.com

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday announced Taylor Heinicke will start against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Sunday will be Heinicke’s first start of the 2022 season, and rookie QB Sam Howell will be his backup against the Packers. Rivera said he did not consider starting Howell, who showed great potential in the preseason. “We think he’s on track, but Taylor right now gives us the best opportunity to be successful,” Rivera said of the North Carolina product.

Colts owner Jim Irsay believes ‘there is merit to remove’ Daniel Snyder as Commanders owner | NFL.com

Irsay, who spoke to reporters at the NFL’s Fall League Meeting in New York, is the first owner to publicly state this position. Snyder and the franchise he’s owned since 1999 are currently the subject of separate ongoing investigations by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform and former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White, who is conducting a new review on behalf of the NFL, concerning allegations of workplace misconduct. “You know, it’s a difficult situation. I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner of the [Commanders],” Irsay said on Tuesday. “I think it’s something that we have to review, we have to look at all the evidence and we have to be thorough going forward, but I think it’s something that has to be given serious consideration.” The removal of an owner requires a three-fourths vote from ownership (24 out of 32 votes). Irsay was asked if he thought there would be 24 votes to remove Snyder, who was not in attendance at the meeting, as Washington’s owner. “I think potentially there will be,” Irsay said, “but we will see.”

DeSean Jackson signing with Ravens: Veteran receiver returning to NFL, per report | CBS Sports

Jackson has said that he was not looking to retire just yet, and now, he’s found an intriguing landing spot. “I’m not officially retired,” he said recently on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast. ”I’m ready to get back to it,” Jackson also listed three teams he would want to play for: the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Ravens. Speaking about Baltimore, he said, “I like Lamar Jackson’s game right now. Jackson and Jackson.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs’ inconsistency running the ball is hurting the offense as a whole

Rhythm Like most positions in any sport, NFL players like to get into a rhythm. When you have a running back-by-committee approach, it’s difficult for any single back to find his stride in a game; a couple of good runs, and the back goes to the sideline to stand for a while. There were a couple of bad runs, and the back wonders if he will get another touch that day. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy admitted that he would ride the hot hand last week. “It’s always good when you have a good group of football players that love and respect each other because they understand, ‘Hey, he just made a play. Let’s keep riding with him and see exactly what unfolds,’” said Bieniemy. “It was fun to watch. But on top of that, we also know [that] next week or this particular week, it could be Clyde, Pacheco, it could be [Michael] Burt(on), it could be Pat making plays with his legs. It could be Mecole [Hardman], so next man up.” The problem with this is that sometimes, it’s difficult to determine the “hot hand” when every back is getting limited touches. Rhythm is also important for offensive linemen. Most offensive linemen will tell you they prefer run blocking over pass blocking. It gives them the chance to bring attitude, to attack the man in front of them and to be the aggressor. With the likes of Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith along the interior, the Chiefs should be looking to establish the run early and call plays that can set the tone of the game and make the defense respect the run against them.

A tweet to make you think

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media