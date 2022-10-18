Week 7 AP NFL Power Rankings: The Bills take over the top spot

I’m starting to wonder about the quality of the NFL. Like, is the league any good? I mean, have there ever been so many bad teams? Everywhere you look, there is a team that has just laid an unexpected egg.

Perhaps there is a changing of the guard happening before our eyes — and the teams we expect to be good are just flat-out bad. Or maybe there is a pandemic of mediocrity — and this is just what the 2022 version of pro football is?

This week's voters were Ron Kopp Jr, Stephen Serda, Rocky Magana, Matt Stagner, Price Carter, Nate Christensen, Maurice Elston and myself.

1. Buffalo Bills (2nd)

They won the battle against the Chiefs — but will they win the war?

2. Philadelphia Eagles (1st)

If they could play well for an entire game, then the Eagles' offense would shatter all sorts of records.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (3rd)

It’s been a while, but Von Miller finally got the better of the Chiefs once again. Should there be a rematch, Andy Reid will do well to game plan for him.

4. Dallas Cowboys (5th)

The Cooper Rush run was fun — while it lasted.

5. Baltimore Ravens (4th)

I think Lamar Jackson will get the big payday regardless, but he could have added a few extra dollars to it if he had won the Ravens’ game against the Giants.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6th)

Brady yelled at his linemen like they were his children.

7. Minnesota Vikings (9th)

Are they good? Or are they just better than everyone else?

8. Cincinnati Bengals (11th)

Ja’Marr Chase took over the game in New Orleans.

9. San Francisco 49ers (7th)

Do they have anyone left to play defense?

10. New York Giants (13th) This week’s highest riser

A team with Daniel Jones is 5-1. How crazy is that?

11. Los Angeles Chargers (12th)

How is this team 4-2?

12. Green Bay Packers (8th)

I’m quite enjoying the end of Aaron Rodgers’ career.

13. Miami Dolphins (10th)

Tyreek Hill is on to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record. That hurts.

14. Tennessee Titans (14th)

They face the Colts this weekend. It could be a big game in the race for the AFC South.

15. New England Patriots (16th)

Bailey Zappe, QB1.

16. Los Angeles Rams (15th)

Matthew Stafford does know who Allen Robinson is after all.

17. New York Jets (24th)

I think my AP colleagues are a bit too low on the Jets.

18. Las Vegas Raiders (17th)

I wonder if they are still hurt about MNF from Week 5?

19. Arizona Cardinals (19th)

I can’t help but think Robbie Anderson could have gone somewhere a little better?

20. Seattle Seahawks (22nd)

20 completions for 197 yards. That’s a much more Geno stat line.

21. Atlanta Falcons (23rd)

The Falcons are as run-heavy as a team can be — and it’s working.

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (18th)

I thought their defense was meant to be good. The slide continues.

23. New Orleans Saints (21st)

Ordinarily, the Saints would be out of playoff contention by now. Not this year.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (26th)

This team makes zero sense.

25. Cleveland Browns (20th)

Bill Belichick destroyed the Browns’ running game. Master class.

26. Indianapolis Colts (28th)

Matt Ryan has passed Dan Marino in career passing yards. That seems wrong.

27. Denver Broncos (25th) This week’s big fallers

If Russell Wilson were playing at an average level, the Broncos would be 5-1.

28. Detroit Lions (27th)

A much-needed break for the struggling Lions.

29. Washington Commanders (30th)

Although he won’t admit it, Ron Rivera will be happy that he doesn’t have to answer questions about Carson Wentz for a couple of weeks.

30. Chicago Bears (29th)

No more Bears primetime games, please!

31. Houston Texans (31st)

A bye week for Houston so the entire city could watch baseball.

32. Carolina Panthers (32nd)

Fancy sending a player or two our way?