From the Editor’s Show: Not every prequel needs a sequel

Pete Sweeney and John Dixon discussed their marinated takeaways from the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

(Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here. It is also available on Spotify.)

Encouraging signs from the defense

John: “Unlike Tony Romo, I did not see a defensive battle coming in this game. I was encouraged by the fact that the Chiefs actually held the Bills to so few points... I think if you had asked any Chiefs fan how they’d feel giving up 24 points to Buffalo, they would have been happy with that performance. The problem is this Buffalo defense is also much better than last year. Von Miller was everything he was advertised to be and he was very motivated going into this game... I still found it very encouraging that the defense — despite the problems that it has and the young players it has on the field — did a pretty good job in the big picture.”

Not every prequel needs a sequel

Pete: “Not every prequel needs a sequel. The idea that every single game between these teams is going to live up to the 13-second game is unrealistic. I’m trying to take the fandom out of it and be honest because that game stunk! It was sloppy, not a lot of scoring, it was mundane and boring at times... I think it’s just a reminder that while we’re embracing a game like the 13-second game we have to realize the chances of that happening again are unrealistic. Now that might change again if the Chiefs have to go to central New York for the playoffs — but we’ll see... I just felt like yesterday for all the hype was a little bit of a snooze fest.”

The Chiefs have to be better at running the ball

John: “Fans going all the way back to Marty Schottenheimer were raised to think it all starts with the running game. I’m not so sure that’s true these days, but we’ve also seen that the variant of the west coast offense the Chiefs run just isn’t working the way it should sometimes. I just have to wonder if it would be more effective if they ran the ball better–and more often. They are staying very close to that 70-30 split on pass versus the rush and it’s pretty deliberate.”

Could Lucas Niang be an answer for this offensive line?

Pete: “This is a little bit of a bold marinated takeaway. I think Lucas Niang will get an opportunity to start at some point this season... I’m not saying that this is happening next week but they do have a bye coming up. I also want to say [that] I like Andrew Wylie, but we know Orlando Brown isn’t getting replaced with all the money they are paying him...At a certain point, when you aren’t getting enough push and the pass protection isn’t great they might want to shake things up... I just think with the way things are going on this line, at a certain point, if Niang is ready to go, we might see him as a replacement.”

