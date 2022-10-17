 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 6

Week 6 concludes with the Broncos and Chargers in primetime.

By SB Nation Staff
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Week 6 of the NFL season concludes with the Denver Broncos (2-3) on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) on Monday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Chargers are favored by four points.

Since the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Kansas City fans should be rooting for the Chargers to lose this one. With a victory, the Chargers would tie the Chiefs at 4-2 — but Kansas City would still be atop the AFC West because of its victory over the Chargers. For the Chiefs, the Broncos tied with the Chargers at 3-3 would be a lot more palatable.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 47-43-2

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (2-3) at Chargers (3-2)?

view results
  • 31%
    Broncos
    (16 votes)
  • 68%
    Chargers
    (35 votes)
51 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (2-3) at Saints (2-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 64%
    Bengals
    (191 votes)
  • 35%
    Saints
    (107 votes)
298 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (2-3) at Colts (2-2-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 55%
    Jaguars
    (159 votes)
  • 44%
    Colts
    (128 votes)
287 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (4-1) at Dolphins (3-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 79%
    Vikings
    (234 votes)
  • 20%
    Dolphins
    (59 votes)
293 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (2-3) at Browns (2-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 46%
    Patriots
    (134 votes)
  • 53%
    Browns
    (155 votes)
289 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (3-2) at Packers (3-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 24%
    Jets
    (71 votes)
  • 75%
    Packers
    (215 votes)
286 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (3-2) at Giants (4-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 68%
    Ravens
    (198 votes)
  • 31%
    Giants
    (91 votes)
289 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (3-2) at Falcons (2-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 93%
    49ers
    (260 votes)
  • 6%
    Falcons
    (17 votes)
277 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (3-2) at Steelers (1-4)?

This poll is closed

  • 93%
    Buccaneers
    (266 votes)
  • 6%
    Steelers
    (19 votes)
285 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (1-4) at Rams (2-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 7%
    Panthers
    (20 votes)
  • 92%
    Rams
    (253 votes)
273 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (2-3) at Seahawks (2-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 51%
    Cardinals
    (140 votes)
  • 48%
    Seahawks
    (134 votes)
274 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (4-1) at Eagles (5-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 30%
    Cowboys
    (87 votes)
  • 69%
    Eagles
    (198 votes)
285 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (1-4) at Bears (2-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 30%
    Commanders
    (34 votes)
  • 69%
    Bears
    (78 votes)
112 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bills (4-1) at Chiefs (4-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 4%
    Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
    (31 votes)
  • 5%
    Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
    (37 votes)
  • 48%
    Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
    (348 votes)
  • 19%
    Bills in a close game
    (143 votes)
  • 18%
    Bills in an easy win
    (131 votes)
  • 3%
    Bills in a blowout
    (26 votes)
716 votes total Vote Now

