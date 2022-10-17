AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season concludes with the Denver Broncos (2-3) on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) on Monday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Chargers are favored by four points.

Since the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Kansas City fans should be rooting for the Chargers to lose this one. With a victory, the Chargers would tie the Chiefs at 4-2 — but Kansas City would still be atop the AFC West because of its victory over the Chargers. For the Chiefs, the Broncos tied with the Chargers at 3-3 would be a lot more palatable.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

