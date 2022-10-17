Mahomes and Allen downplay magnitude of Sunday’s game

There are plenty of reasons why Sunday’s Week 6 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills was being dubbed the “Game of the Year.” It was a game that featured the AFC’s two best teams, the league’s two highest-scoring offenses and the NFL’s two most-talented quarterbacks.

All of those things are true. It’s why every fan in Kansas City and Buffalo had circled this game since the schedules were released. It’s very likely some of the players on the sidelines on Sunday had also marked it on their calendars — but if asked, they wouldn’t admit it.

After the game ended as a 24-20 loss for his team, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed to downplay the idea that the matchup had any extra meaning.

“You just want to win just because you’re a competitor and you know that you’re playing the best of the best — and you feel like you’re the best of the best,“ Mahomes told reporters on Sunday night. “So you want to win those games.

“But at the end of the day, it’s just a game. You kind of have to reiterate to guys in the locker room: it’s one game in the regular season that you wanted to win — [and] you felt like you could win — [but] you didn’t. So how are you going to respond? Because we play a great team next week.”

On the victor’s side, the feeling seemed to be mutual. While Buffalo assuredly had a more jovial postgame locker room, quarterback Josh Allen said they also understand that there’s still much work to be done this season.

“We are just trying to be playoff caliber,” said the Bills quarterback. “That is a standard that Coach [Sean] McDermott sets.

”Every game is big in the NFL. It doesn’t matter if you are playing a team that is 4-1 or 1-4. Any given Sunday, Monday or Thursday, any team can win if you are on the field. We are professional football players for a reason. Everybody is good. We have to turn our attention to the next week.”

The Bills will get to enjoy this one a while longer. They are headed into their bye week before facing the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs, however, will have to quickly turn their attention to their Week 7 opponent: the San Francisco 49ers. That game will also be chockablock full of storylines, as it will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

But if you ask anyone in the Kansas City locker room, they’ll probably tell you that it’s just another game.