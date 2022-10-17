9 Chiefs excuses heard after Sunday’s loss to the Bills

On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 in front of their hometown fans. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the loss.
- “How were we supposed to know Gabriel Davis was a potential touchdown threat?”
- “Dude, we let ‘em win in the regular season and beat ‘em in the playoffs. Trust the system.”
- “We’ve always been looking for reason to visit Buffalo in January.”
- “Instead of the Bills’ defense, Patrick accidentally studied film of the Bears offense.”
- “We’re right where we hoped to be… the same record as the Jets.”
- “Our body clocks aren’t used to playing non-primetime games.”
- “We worried that if we won, the fans would steal our goalposts — like those University of Tennessee hooligans.”
- “Should’ve just broken the game down into 277 13-second increments.”
- “I mean, yes, you should never destroy a vacuum cleaner. But FOUR freakin’ games?!!”
Loading comments...