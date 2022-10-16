Chiefs open as 2.5-point favorites over the 49ers in Week 7

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 7 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

In Week 6, the Chiefs were 2.5-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills before losing 24-20 at home. The Chiefs will arrive at Levi’s Stadium with a 4-2 record. Meanwhile, the 49ers will bring a 3-3 record into the contest, coming off a 26-14 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

This will be the second time this season that the Chiefs will face a recent Super Bowl opponent for the first time since then. Kansas City last played San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV, winning 31-20. In Week 4’s first meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after losing Super Bowl LV 31-9, the Chiefs emerged with a 41-31 victory.