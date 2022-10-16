Chiefs-Bills Inactives: Harrison Butker, Trey Smith back in action

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. As expected, cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) and safety Bryan Cook (concussion) will not dress. Neither will defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) or cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring). But placekicker Harrison Butker and right guard Trey Smith — both of whom missed last week’s game — will be back on the field.

Here are our inactives for today's matchup against the Bills:



RB Ronald Jones

S Bryan Cook

QB Shane Buechele

CB Rashad Fenton

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

DT Taylor Stallworth — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 16, 2022

Fenton and Cook were both declared out on Friday’s final injury report. Wharton and McDuffie are not listed on Sunday’s inactive list because neither player is currently on the roster.

Wharton was added to the Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list on Saturday. Kansas City activated cornerback Dicaprio Bootle into Wharton’s roster spot.

While McDuffie was designated to return from Reserve/Injured (and practiced with the team this week), he still remains on IR; has not yet been activated to the roster. Head coach Andy Reid spoke about McDuffie’s situation on Friday.

“I would probably lean the other way,” said. “I’d probably just rest him up this week. He had a good week of practice. There’s a good chance we rest him up. I just haven’t had a chance to talk to the guys yet.”

Kansas City elevated practice squad safety Zayne Anderson and linebacker Cole Christiansen to the active roster for this contest. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Both are active for the contest.

The Bills have also released their list of inactives. Wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) will not dress. But defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) will be available to play.

Kumerow was listed as out on Friday. Phillips had been listed as questionable.

Buffalo has not elevated any of its practice-squad players for this matchup.