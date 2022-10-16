Chiefs-Bills Live Updates: Game underway at Arrowhead Stadium

On GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing the Buffalo Bills in one of the NFL season’s most anticipated games.

These two teams have played each other four times in just the last two years — two of those games in the playoffs. In the 2020 postseason, Kansas City defeated Buffalo 38-24 in the AFC Championship. In a Divisional round matchup the next year, the teams scored 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation to tie the game at 36-36 before Kansas City won the game 42-36 in overtime. In between those two contests, Buffalo handed Kansas City a 38-20 regular-season defeat.

Both teams come into the game leading their respective divisions with 4-1 records — which are tied for the best in the AFC. Both lead the league in scoring — Kansas City on offense and Buffalo on defense. By any reasonable standard, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills signal-caller Josh Allen are both among the league’s top-5 quarterbacks. Allen leads the league in passing yards, while Mahomes leads the league in passing touchdowns.

The Chiefs won the coin flip and deferred. Returning after a four game absence, Harrison Butker sent the ball into the end zone. The Bills began the season’s most anticipated game at their own 25-yard line.