NFL early games discussion

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
While we wait for kickoff, let’s talk about the other Week 6 games that will be played before then:
- New York Jets (3-2) at Green Bay Packers (3-2) (FOX - WDAF/4)
- Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at New York Giants (4-1) (CBS - KCTV/5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-3) (CBS)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) (CBS)
- Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Miami Dolphins (3-2) (FOX)
- New England Patriots (2-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-3) (CBS)
- San Francisco 49ers (3-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-3) (FOX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) (FOX)
