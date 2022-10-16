How to watch Chiefs vs. Bills in NFL Week 6

The Game

One of the most anticipated games of the 2022 NFL season will be played on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday: the Week 6 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. The game will be carried nationally on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

SB Nation’s Reacts tool monitors what NFL fans all over the country think about their favorite teams. You can join the chorus of voices who weigh in on the Chiefs every week by signing up here . All it takes is an email address and a few minutes of your time each week.

These two teams have a rich history that goes all the way back to 1960 with the formation of the American Football League, in which both were original franchises. They have faced each other in 47 regular-season games and five postseason contests.

But two of those playoff games have taken place in just the last two years. In the 2020 postseason, the Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship. In a Divisional round game the following year — one that is widely viewed as one of the most thrilling contests in NFL history — the teams scored 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation to tie the game at 36-36 before Kansas City won the game 42-36 in overtime.

In 2022, the Chiefs and Bills are arguably the two best teams in the AFC — if not the entire league. As the season began, both fans and media observers assumed that the clubs would meet for a third consecutive postseason matchup — and this Week 6 game would therefore be likely to determine where that contest would be played. Nothing that has happened since then has changed anyone’s mind.

Both teams come into the game leading their respective divisions with 4-1 records — which are tied for the best in the AFC. Both lead the league in scoring — Kansas City on offense and Buffalo on defense. By any reasonable standard, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills signal-caller Josh Allen are both among the league’s top-5 quarterbacks. Allen leads the league in passing yards, while Mahomes leads the league in passing touchdowns.

So will this game be a repeat of last season’s playoff matchup — a shootout with an unbelievable ending that could go either way — or be more similar to the 38-20 regular-season defeat that Buffalo handed Kansas City in Week 5 of 2021? That’s what we — along with every fan in Arrowhead and every CBS television viewer across the country — will be watching to find out.

Nuts and bolts

What you need to know in the stadium

Parking lots open: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Stadium gates open: 1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates. Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.

All concession stands and retail points of sale . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only. Clear bags, permitted items: Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.

Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.