How to watch Chiefs vs. Bills in NFL Week 6

The Game
One of the most anticipated games of the 2022 NFL season will be played on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday: the Week 6 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. The game will be carried nationally on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.
These two teams have a rich history that goes all the way back to 1960 with the formation of the American Football League, in which both were original franchises. They have faced each other in 47 regular-season games and five postseason contests.
But two of those playoff games have taken place in just the last two years. In the 2020 postseason, the Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship. In a Divisional round game the following year — one that is widely viewed as one of the most thrilling contests in NFL history — the teams scored 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation to tie the game at 36-36 before Kansas City won the game 42-36 in overtime.
In 2022, the Chiefs and Bills are arguably the two best teams in the AFC — if not the entire league. As the season began, both fans and media observers assumed that the clubs would meet for a third consecutive postseason matchup — and this Week 6 game would therefore be likely to determine where that contest would be played. Nothing that has happened since then has changed anyone’s mind.
Both teams come into the game leading their respective divisions with 4-1 records — which are tied for the best in the AFC. Both lead the league in scoring — Kansas City on offense and Buffalo on defense. By any reasonable standard, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills signal-caller Josh Allen are both among the league’s top-5 quarterbacks. Allen leads the league in passing yards, while Mahomes leads the league in passing touchdowns.
So will this game be a repeat of last season’s playoff matchup — a shootout with an unbelievable ending that could go either way — or be more similar to the 38-20 regular-season defeat that Buffalo handed Kansas City in Week 5 of 2021? That’s what we — along with every fan in Arrowhead and every CBS television viewer across the country — will be watching to find out.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 16, 2022
- Weather forecast: Partly cloudy and 65, winds NW at 12 mph
- Matchup history: Bills 25-21-1 (regular season)
- Odds: 2.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Brad Allen (122), umpire Duane Heydt (42), down judge Sarah Thomas (53), line judge Daniel Gallagher (85), field judge Rick Patterson (15), side judge Boris Cheek (41), back judge Greg Yette (38), replay official Artenzia Young-Seigler and replay assistant Larry Hanson
- Pageantry: Colors: Gladstone Fire Department honor guard. National Anthem: Grace Kintsler. Flyover: Four Black Hawk combat helicopters from Fort Riley, Kansas. Drum Deck Honoree: U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski.
- Television broadcast: with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on KCTV(CBS/5-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, WIVB (CBS/4-Buffalo) and ALL CBS affiliates nationwide
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Paramount+
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Bills radio broadcast: with John Murphy, Eric Wood and Sal Capaccio on WGR (550 AM-Buffalo) and Bills Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 227
- Enemy SB Nation site: Buffalo Rumblings
- Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
- Facebook: Please like us!
What you need to know in the stadium
- Parking lots open: 11 a.m.
- Stadium gates open: 1:30 p.m.
- Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.
- Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.
- Clear bags, permitted items: Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.
- COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.
2022 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Sep 11
|@Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
|Won
44-21
|Wk
2
|Thu
Sep 15
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-24
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 25
|@Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis
|Lost
20-17
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 2
|@Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
Tampa
|Won
41-31
|Wk
5
|Mon
Oct 10
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
30-29
|Wk
6
|Sun
Oct 16
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 23
|@49ers
|Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
|FOX
3:25 pm
|Wk
8
|Bye
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 6
|Titans
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
10
|Sun
Nov 13
|Jaguars
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
11
|Sun
Nov 20
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 27
|Rams
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
3:25 pm
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 4
|@Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati
|CBS
3:25 pm
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 11
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|NBC
7:20 pm
|Wk
15
|Sun
Dec 18
|@Texans
|NRG Stadium
Houston
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
16
|Sat
Dec 24
|Seahawks
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
12:00 pm
|Wk
17
|Sun
Jan 1
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
12:00 pm
|Wk
18
|Sat
Jan 7
or
Sun
Jan 8
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|TBA
TBA
Loading comments...