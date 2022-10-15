Chiefs make a couple roster moves ahead of Week 6 vs. Bills

On Saturday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs announced four roster moves via their official Twitter account. The Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in their Week 6 matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

We have activated Practice Squad player CB Dicaprio Bootle.



We have activated Practice Squad players S Zayne Anderson and LB Cole Christiansen via Standard Elevation.



We have placed DT Tershawn Wharton on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/cl8gAMThZp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 15, 2022

Second-year cornerback Dicaprio Bootle received the call-up to the 53-man roster as defensive tackle Turk Wharton heads to injured reserve. Wharton tore his ACL in the Chiefs’ 30-29 Monday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 25-year-old Bootle originally joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He has appeared in five regular-season games for the Chiefs, including two in 2022. Bootle had 11 special teams snaps in the Week 2 Thursday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Chargers and six special teams snaps in the Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He has two tackles on the year.

Bootle’s activation gives the Chiefs another cornerback in a room that will feature L’Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams against the Bills. Chris Lammons will also be available as the Chiefs give rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie another week to rest. Veteran cornerback Rashad Fenton has been ruled out for the game due to a hamstring injury.

In other moves, the Chiefs used their two practice squad elevations on safety Zayne Anderson and linebacker Cole Christiansen. Remaining on the practice squad for Week 6, linebacker Elijah Lee will miss his first game of the season.

Both Anderson and Christiansen will be back on the practice squad on Monday.