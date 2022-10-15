Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs need to find a way to stop the Bills’ big plays

The latest

I’m not exaggerating when I say that an Allen-to-Davis post route might be the most effective play in the history of ball. The duo has been perfect on those plays, going 9-for-9 for 426 yards and four touchdowns. That’s 47 yards per throw. Solak: Well, that’s very concerning. Ruiz: In the postseason epic, the Chiefs threw a bunch of different coverages at the Bills and Davis, and none of them really worked. One of his scores came against an all-out blitz. Another came against Cover 3, and the big one was against Cover 6, which is quarters to one side and Cover 2 to the other. On that play, the Bills attacked the quarters side by baiting the safety with an in-breaking route from the tight end while Davis ran a deep post from his outside alignment.

Stat to know: Travis Kelce’s seven receiving touchdowns this season are tied for the second-most by a tight end in the team’s first five games in NFL history. Injuries: Bills | Chiefs What to know for fantasy: Backwards trend for Diggs? Certainly has played out that way recently, as Diggs has failed to score 15 fantasy points in five of his past seven games with an over/under of 50-plus.

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t need Tyreek Hill Mahomes has significantly been targeting his tight ends and running backs in order to keep his touchdown numbers up in the absence of Hill. Of the league-leading 15 touchdown passes Mahomes has thrown, 13 are to running backs and tight ends — the most touchdown passes targeting running backs or tight ends by any player since 2000. Andrew Luck had 11 touchdown passes to running backs and tight ends through five games in 2014 and Peyton Manning had 11 in 2004 — the year Manning set the then-NFL record for touchdown passes in a season with 49.

4. During last season’s playoff game between Buffalo and KC—a game for the ages—the ending brought about a fairly significant rule change. Certainly, Bills Mafia supports the change 100%. How would you say the majority of Chiefs Kingdom feels about the new overtime rule? First things first, I agree with the rule change. But... Why couldn’t they have changed the rule back in 2019 when the exact same thing happened to us? We (being the Chiefs) tabled for the exact same rule change after Tom Brady marched down Arrowhead in the AFC Championship game, yet nothing was done about it. I suppose Kansas City did benefit eventually in the end because of the lack of movement back in 2019—I just hate the fact that the Chiefs had to be the bad guys that finally changed things.

“I’m going to put Philly first,” Jackson said. “I’ll say Green Bay.” The Eagles selected Jackson out of Cal with the 49th overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft. Jackson spent the initial six seasons of his thus-far 14-year career in Philadelphia. He later returned to the Eagles for a two-season stint and also played for Washington, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and split time with the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. In the spring, Jackson hinted that he might be done with football. He said he was “not really sure” if he was going to play in 2022 or not. He did offer the caveat that a return would have to be to the right team and mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Packers.

Honestly the pick here comes down to one thing for me: Patrick Mahomes is an underdog at home for the first time ever as a starter. I am going to take those points, even if the Bills have the best roster in football and are looking to try and shrink the perceived power gap in the AFC. Thirteen seconds still lingers for this Buffalo team, even if no one will talk to you about it. The Pick: Chiefs 31, Bills 28 Bets: Chiefs +2.5

A man injured in an alleged felony battery by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three other men, including Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Christopher Lammons, filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana against Kamara on Friday. The lawsuit filed in Orleans Parish by Darnell Greene Jr. alleges that Kamara and the other men involved beat Greene and stomped on him when he was on the floor unconscious outside of a Las Vegas nightclub on the morning of Feb. 5, prior to the Pro Bowl. It alleges that Kamara shoved Greene into a wall, repeatedly punched him in the face, including after he had fallen to the ground, and bragged about the assault to a friend as they were leaving the club. Greene’s lawsuit asks for a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages of no less than $10 million. It seeks $5 million in actual damages for “pecuniary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses” and $5 million in exemplary damages.

“Anything in that was news to me,’’ Jones said during his weekly Dallas radio appearance. “I don’t have those kinds of problems.’’ One owner was told by Snyder directly that he “has dirt” on Jones,” according to a team source in ESPN’s report. While Jones historically has been one of Snyder’s closest allies, he recently told confidants that he “might not be able” to protect the Washington Commanders owner any longer, a source told ESPN. Cowboys spokesman Jim Wilkinson declined to comment to The Associated Press about the article.

Tom Brady’s instant reaction to getting sacked will hurt his pockets a bit. The NFL fined Brady $11,139 for attempting to kick Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as he was getting up after sacking Brady in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Jarrett exuberantly picked himself up from the Raymond James Stadium turf, celebrating what he believed was a crucial play in a one-score game, and was required to step over Brady in the process, drawing a displeased reaction from Brady, who kicked upward at Jarrett. The kick didn’t strike Jarrett, but the intent was enough to cause the league to fine Brady.

Rookie first-round cornerback Trent McDuffie, who returned to practice this week after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1, is not expected to be activated from injured reserve — despite being eligible. “I would probably lean the other way,” said head coach Andy Reid about McDuffie’s chance to play. “I’d probably just rest him up this week. He had a good week of practice. There’s a good chance we rest him up. I just haven’t had a chance to talk to the guys yet.” Reid also ruled out veteran cornerback Rashad Fenton, who injured his hamstring late in Monday night’s 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. With L’Jarius Sneed and seventh-round pick Jaylen Watson expected to start outside, that means fourth-rounder Joshua Williams will enter the game when Sneed slides inside in the nickel. Reid expressed confidence in Williams when he spoke to the media on Friday. “Special teams has helped him with the speed of the game and the angles you need to take and all those things,” said the head coach of Williams, who has played around half of the Chiefs’ special teams snaps in the first five games. “Now it’s just a matter of getting in and playing and trusting your technique and fundamentals. I think [Williams is] looking forward to it. He worked well this week.”

