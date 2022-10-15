Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Washington Commanders defeating the Chicago Bears 12-7 on Thursday Night Football.
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 2.5 points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) will host the Denver Broncos (2-3) on Monday Night Football.
Sunday afternoon’s early games are almost all inter-conference matchups, including the New York Jets (3-2) playing the Green Bay Packers (3-2) at Lambeau Field (carried locally on WDAF/4), the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) in New Jersey to face the New York Giants (4-1) (locally on KCTV/5), the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on the road against the New Orleans Saints (2-3) and the Miami Dolphins (3-2) hosting the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
While the Chiefs are having it out with the Bills (which will be televised nationally on CBS and locally on KCTV/5), the Arizona Cardinals (2-3) will be in Washington State for an NFC West battle with the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers (1-4) will be on the left coast to play the Los Angeles Rams (2-3).
Sunday’s games will conclude with the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) hosting an NFC East matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (locally on KSHB/41).
The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans will all have the week off.
Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 43-35-2
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (2-3) at Saints (2-3)?
-
63%
Bengals
-
36%
Saints
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (2-3) at Colts (2-2-1)?
-
55%
Jaguars
-
44%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (4-1) at Dolphins (3-2)?
-
86%
Vikings
-
13%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (2-3) at Browns (2-3)?
-
45%
Patriots
-
54%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Jets (3-2) at Packers (3-2)?
-
23%
Jets
-
76%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (3-2) at Giants (4-1)?
-
69%
Ravens
-
30%
Giants
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (3-2) at Falcons (2-3)?
-
94%
49ers
-
5%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (3-2) at Steelers (1-4)?
-
90%
Buccaneers
-
9%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (1-4) at Rams (2-3)?
-
7%
Panthers
-
92%
Rams
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (2-3) at Seahawks (2-3)?
-
51%
Cardinals
-
48%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (4-1) at Eagles (5-0)?
-
28%
Cowboys
-
71%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (1-4) at Bears (2-3)?
This poll is closed
-
30%
Commanders
-
69%
Bears
