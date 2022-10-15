Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Washington Commanders defeating the Chicago Bears 12-7 on Thursday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 2.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) will host the Denver Broncos (2-3) on Monday Night Football.

Sunday afternoon’s early games are almost all inter-conference matchups, including the New York Jets (3-2) playing the Green Bay Packers (3-2) at Lambeau Field (carried locally on WDAF/4), the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) in New Jersey to face the New York Giants (4-1) (locally on KCTV/5), the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on the road against the New Orleans Saints (2-3) and the Miami Dolphins (3-2) hosting the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).

While the Chiefs are having it out with the Bills (which will be televised nationally on CBS and locally on KCTV/5), the Arizona Cardinals (2-3) will be in Washington State for an NFC West battle with the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers (1-4) will be on the left coast to play the Los Angeles Rams (2-3).

Sunday’s games will conclude with the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) hosting an NFC East matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (locally on KSHB/41).

The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans will all have the week off.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 43-35-2

Poll Which team wins Bengals (2-3) at Saints (2-3)? Bengals

Saints vote view results 63% Bengals (71 votes)

36% Saints (41 votes) 112 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jaguars (2-3) at Colts (2-2-1)? Jaguars

Colts vote view results 55% Jaguars (61 votes)

44% Colts (48 votes) 109 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Vikings (4-1) at Dolphins (3-2)? Vikings

Dolphins vote view results 86% Vikings (97 votes)

13% Dolphins (15 votes) 112 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Patriots (2-3) at Browns (2-3)? Patriots

Browns vote view results 45% Patriots (49 votes)

54% Browns (58 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jets (3-2) at Packers (3-2)? Jets

Packers vote view results 23% Jets (25 votes)

76% Packers (82 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Ravens (3-2) at Giants (4-1)? Ravens

Giants vote view results 69% Ravens (77 votes)

30% Giants (34 votes) 111 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins 49ers (3-2) at Falcons (2-3)? 49ers

Falcons vote view results 94% 49ers (101 votes)

5% Falcons (6 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Buccaneers (3-2) at Steelers (1-4)? Buccaneers

Steelers vote view results 90% Buccaneers (104 votes)

9% Steelers (11 votes) 115 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Panthers (1-4) at Rams (2-3)? Panthers

Rams vote view results 7% Panthers (8 votes)

92% Rams (94 votes) 102 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (2-3) at Seahawks (2-3)? Cardinals

Seahawks vote view results 51% Cardinals (53 votes)

48% Seahawks (49 votes) 102 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cowboys (4-1) at Eagles (5-0)? Cowboys

Eagles vote view results 28% Cowboys (30 votes)

71% Eagles (77 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now