AP staff preview and predictions for Sunday’s Week 6 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Bills, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
New York Jets v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL season kicked off with the Washington Commanders defeating the Chicago Bears 12-7 on Thursday Night Football.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 2.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West this weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) will host the Denver Broncos (2-3) on Monday Night Football.

Sunday afternoon’s early games are almost all inter-conference matchups, including the New York Jets (3-2) playing the Green Bay Packers (3-2) at Lambeau Field (carried locally on WDAF/4), the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) in New Jersey to face the New York Giants (4-1) (locally on KCTV/5), the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on the road against the New Orleans Saints (2-3) and the Miami Dolphins (3-2) hosting the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).

While the Chiefs are having it out with the Bills (which will be televised nationally on CBS and locally on KCTV/5), the Arizona Cardinals (2-3) will be in Washington State for an NFC West battle with the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers (1-4) will be on the left coast to play the Los Angeles Rams (2-3).

Sunday’s games will conclude with the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) hosting an NFC East matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (locally on KSHB/41).

The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans will all have the week off.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 43-35-2

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (2-3) at Saints (2-3)?

view results
  • 63%
    Bengals
    (71 votes)
  • 36%
    Saints
    (41 votes)
112 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (2-3) at Colts (2-2-1)?

view results
  • 55%
    Jaguars
    (61 votes)
  • 44%
    Colts
    (48 votes)
109 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (4-1) at Dolphins (3-2)?

view results
  • 86%
    Vikings
    (97 votes)
  • 13%
    Dolphins
    (15 votes)
112 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (2-3) at Browns (2-3)?

view results
  • 45%
    Patriots
    (49 votes)
  • 54%
    Browns
    (58 votes)
107 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (3-2) at Packers (3-2)?

view results
  • 23%
    Jets
    (25 votes)
  • 76%
    Packers
    (82 votes)
107 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (3-2) at Giants (4-1)?

view results
  • 69%
    Ravens
    (77 votes)
  • 30%
    Giants
    (34 votes)
111 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (3-2) at Falcons (2-3)?

view results
  • 94%
    49ers
    (101 votes)
  • 5%
    Falcons
    (6 votes)
107 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (3-2) at Steelers (1-4)?

view results
  • 90%
    Buccaneers
    (104 votes)
  • 9%
    Steelers
    (11 votes)
115 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (1-4) at Rams (2-3)?

view results
  • 7%
    Panthers
    (8 votes)
  • 92%
    Rams
    (94 votes)
102 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (2-3) at Seahawks (2-3)?

view results
  • 51%
    Cardinals
    (53 votes)
  • 48%
    Seahawks
    (49 votes)
102 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (4-1) at Eagles (5-0)?

view results
  • 28%
    Cowboys
    (30 votes)
  • 71%
    Eagles
    (77 votes)
107 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (1-4) at Bears (2-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 30%
    Commanders
    (34 votes)
  • 69%
    Bears
    (78 votes)
112 votes total Vote Now

