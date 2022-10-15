Let’s Argue: Skyy Moore should be starting

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a returning weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Josh Allen is going to torch the Chiefs’ defense.

Josh Allen is going to torch this D AGAIN! — tfish507 (@tfish507) October 13, 2022

Well, this isn’t going out on a limb.

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league, but Josh Allen is right behind him. Through five games, Allen leads the league in passing yards (1,651 yards), he’s second in passing touchdowns (14) and he is second in QBR (78.3).

With Rashad Fenton, Bryan Cook and most likely Trent McDuffie all out, the Chiefs will be heavily relying on rookies Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams. It’s going to be a tall task.

McDuffie returning wouldn’t have been a big deal.

McDuffie returning this week won't make a difference for the pass defense — sTrap Back (@sTrapBackMusic) October 12, 2022

As I mentioned before, it’s unlikely McDuffie plays this Sunday.

However, for the sake of this article, let’s assume the rookie did play. At the time of this tweet, we didn’t know Fenton and Cook would be ruled out, so it’s fair to say having McDuffie would make a difference. Even if those guys were playing, I believe McDuffie makes a significant difference.

I understand we haven’t seen a lot of McDuffie, but in the limited snaps we have seen him, teams don’t even throw his way. That’s a great sign for a corner.

Start Skyy Moore.

Skyy Moore should be starting over every WR besides Juju https://t.co/467HiIz9VP — Evan Westmoreland (@EJWestmoreland) October 12, 2022

I’m going to continue to pound the table for Moore until he’s fully unlocked.

Similar to McDuffie, you didn’t have to see much of Moore to tell he’s ready to contribute right now. Moore’s release off the line of scrimmage is elite and when you couple that with his hands, you have a future star in place.

At this point, it’s all about the opportunity.

Jerick McKinnon is the Chiefs’ best running back.

McKinnon is our best RB on the roster — Josh G (@Josh_Graham) October 12, 2022

The Chiefs’ three-running back system is very, very good.

One thing I really love about the room is how different each guy is. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is really good out of the backfield, Jerick McKinnon is good in pass protection and has unique burst and power and Isiah Pacheco runs violently.

With that being said, I can see why someone says McKinnon is the best. Last year, the veteran added another dimension to the offense. His speed out of the backfield kept defenses on their heels.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who’s the best. The only thing that matters is that this team has three guys capable of getting the job done on any given Sunday.