Chiefs vs. Bills final injury report: Harrison Butker will return against Bills

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In Week 6, the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Tershawn Wharton
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Trey Smith
|G
|Pectoral
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Hip/Back
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Heel
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Hamstring/Quad
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Frank Clark
|DE
|Illness
|LP
|DNP
|FP
|-
|Mike Danna
|DE
|Calf
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Hip
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Justin Reid
|S
|Hand
|-
|FP
|FP
|-
|Harrison Butker
|K
|Left Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
Bills
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Jake Kumerow
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jordan Phillips
|DT
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Vet Rest
|FP
|FP
|DNP
|-
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Foot/Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|-
|Taiwan Jones
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|-
|Christian Benford
|CB
|Hand
|LP
|LP
|LP
|-
|Mitch Morse
|C
|Elbow
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Rodger Saffold
|G
|Vet Rest
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Isaiah McKenzie
|WR
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Ed Oliver
|DT
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|DaQuan Jones
|DE
|Hip
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Von Miller
|OLB
|Vet Rest
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Tremaine Edmunds
|MLB
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|Foot
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Cam Lewis
|CB
|Forearm
|FP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Jordan Poyer
|FS
|Ribs
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs made it official on Friday. They will get two players back for their Sunday game against the Buffalo Bills: kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) — who has been out of the lineup since Week 1 — and defensive end Mike Danna (calf), who has been out of the lineup since Week 2. Defensive end Frank Clark had a stomach issue this week, but he will also play in the game.
- We already knew that defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (torn ACL) would not play in this game. He is expected to be added to the injured reserve list on Saturday. The Chiefs also ruled out safety Bryan Cook (concussion) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring). With Fenton out and first-rounder Trent McDuffie expected to out at least until next week, fourth-rounder Joshua Williams will play a lot. More on that here.
- As a reminder: Cornerback McDuffie does not appear on the injury report until he is activated from injured reserve back to the active roster, but he worked for the second straight day on Wednesday.
- Bills insider Chris Brown joined Arrowhead Pride’s “Interview Series” on Thursday afternoon, and he noted the injuries to watch were those of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), defensive tackle Jordan Phillps (hamstring) and safety Jordan Poyer (ribs). All three difference-makers for the Bills were limited for the second straight practice day. Edmunds and Poyer are clear to play, and Phillips is officially questionable.
For Thursday’s injury report, click here.
Loading comments...