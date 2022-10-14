Chiefs vs. Bills final injury report: Harrison Butker will return against Bills

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In Week 6, the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Tershawn Wharton DT Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Rashad Fenton CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Bryan Cook S Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT Trey Smith G Pectoral FP FP FP - Travis Kelce TE Hip/Back FP FP FP - Mecole Hardman WR Heel FP FP FP - Skyy Moore WR Ankle FP FP FP - JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Hamstring/Quad FP FP FP - Frank Clark DE Illness LP DNP FP - Mike Danna DE Calf LP FP FP - Nick Bolton LB Quad FP FP FP - Chris Lammons CB Hip DNP FP FP - Justin Reid S Hand - FP FP - Harrison Butker K Left Ankle LP FP FP -

Bills

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Jake Kumerow WR Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Jordan Phillips DT Hamstring LP LP LP QUEST Stefon Diggs WR Vet Rest FP FP DNP - Dawson Knox TE Foot/Hamstring LP LP LP - Taiwan Jones RB Knee DNP DNP LP - Christian Benford CB Hand LP LP LP - Mitch Morse C Elbow LP FP FP - Rodger Saffold G Vet Rest DNP FP FP - Isaiah McKenzie WR Concussion FP FP FP - Ed Oliver DT Ankle FP FP FP - DaQuan Jones DE Hip LP FP FP - Von Miller OLB Vet Rest LP FP FP - Tremaine Edmunds MLB Hamstring LP LP FP - Kaiir Elam CB Foot LP FP FP - Cam Lewis CB Forearm FP LP FP - Jordan Poyer FS Ribs LP LP FP -

Some notes

The Chiefs made it official on Friday. They will get two players back for their Sunday game against the Buffalo Bills: kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) — who has been out of the lineup since Week 1 — and defensive end Mike Danna (calf), who has been out of the lineup since Week 2. Defensive end Frank Clark had a stomach issue this week, but he will also play in the game.

We already knew that defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (torn ACL) would not play in this game. He is expected to be added to the injured reserve list on Saturday. The Chiefs also ruled out safety Bryan Cook (concussion) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring). With Fenton out and first-rounder Trent McDuffie expected to out at least until next week, fourth-rounder Joshua Williams will play a lot. More on that here.

As a reminder: Cornerback McDuffie does not appear on the injury report until he is activated from injured reserve back to the active roster, but he worked for the second straight day on Wednesday.

Bills insider Chris Brown joined Arrowhead Pride's "Interview Series" on Thursday afternoon, and he noted the injuries to watch were those of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), defensive tackle Jordan Phillps (hamstring) and safety Jordan Poyer (ribs). All three difference-makers for the Bills were limited for the second straight practice day. Edmunds and Poyer are clear to play, and Phillips is officially questionable.

